Declining honey yields give sector bitter taste

In parts of Uganda where hum of bees once filled the air and honey production was a growing livelihood, silence is settling in. Beekeepers across districts like Kayunga, Mukono, Nakasongola, and Bushenyi are sounding the alarm over the dwindling bee populations, falling honey yields, and a threat to food production, thanks to climate change.

For years, bees have served not just as a source of honey but also as essential pollinators that support Uganda’s agriculture. Now, experts warn that their decline is a warning signal of broader ecological imbalance.

“We’re losing bees because their ecosystems are under siege,” says Phoebe Chemutai, a retired entomologist.

“Irregular rainfall, longer dry spells, and rising temperatures have affected flowering patterns, reducing the availability of nectar and pollen — which are bees’ food sources.”

Beekeepers like Irene Oluli, in Namayingo District, say their hives are increasingly lying empty. Once harvesting more than 200kgs of honey each season, she now struggles to fill even 30kgs.

“The flowers no longer bloom as they used to,” she explains. “Even when they do, it’s either too hot or rains falls unexpectedly, washing away the nectar. The bees leave or die, and the honey dries up.”

In 2023, the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (Maaif) released a report indicating that Uganda produces 4,000 metric tonnes of honey per annum and approximately 1.2 million people are involved in bee keeping. However, this was expected to increase to 5,000 metric tonnes per annum, according to the report .

According to Uganda Investment Authority (UIA), the global demand for honey is estimated at 1.8 million metric tonnes, with a market value of $7.8 billion (Shs27.8 trillion).

Natural habitats destroyed

Brian Ssenoga, the founder of Mihoney—a company that produces and markets honey and other bee products—warns that commercial agriculture and careless chemical use are driving a sharp decline in bee populations across the country. Ssenoga, who has been in the apiculture sector for 15 years, managing the entire honey value chain from production to market, attributes the decline of bees to several interlinked factors.

“The biggest problem is commercial agriculture, which employs non-selective chemical sprays and destroys natural habitats,” he says.

“Some of these chemicals contain elements that paralyse bees' brains, making them forget how to return to their hives.” He further notes that while some pesticides kill bees instantly, others have a slow but deadly effect, particularly those used in large-scale flower plantations.

“It’s not just the chemicals,” he adds. “Deforestation to create monoculture plantations—where only one crop is grown—leaves bees with an unbalanced diet."

Bees thrive on biodiversity.

Ssenoga also cites climate change and widespread public ignorance as major threats to bee survival. “Many people don’t understand the critical role bees play in food security and the broader economy. They think of bees only in terms of honey,” he discloses. In 2018, he further offers, they conducted research showing how bees contribute significantly to the productivity of crops like coffee and bananas through pollination.

“Bees are responsible for 75 percent of the food we eat. Even in pharmaceuticals, more than 65 percent of syrups contain honey or bee-related compounds,” he emphasises.

“The ignorance around this issue is dangerous.” Despite the challenges, Uganda’s honey remains some of the most unique and high-quality in the world, Ssenoga says.

He adds: “I’ve exported honey to the UK, and consumers there say it tastes special. That’s because our land is unique. If we manage our environment well, bees can thrive alongside our crops.” He, nevertheless, calls on government agencies, farmers, and the public to prioritise bee protection—not only to preserve biodiversity, but to secure Uganda’s agricultural and economic future.

‘Too many chemicals’

Samuel Wakinya, a beekeeper and honey processor in Bududa District, has raises concerns about the challenges facing the beekeeping industry, particularly due to environmental degradation and limited government support. “Bees are social insects, but these days people are using too many chemicals. Everywhere you go, there’s spraying. It’s not good because it’s poisonous and harmful to the bees,” he says.

He adds: “In the past, we had plenty of vegetation for bees to visit, but due to climate change and human activities, a lot of that vegetation has been destroyed, and there’s no effort to replace it.” He says the government has to step up to the plate, noting that as well as “government funding for bees and honey [being] very limited, there is a palpable “lack of technical expertise” in the value chain.

“Some districts don’t even have entomologists,” he points out. “So how do you expect the industry to grow without proper technical guidance?” Wakinya says increased awareness, better funding and environmental protection are key to unlocking the full potential of the beekeeping industry. An investment in 50-500 beehives produces 420-2,100 litres of honey per year. Investing in 1,000 beehives produces more than 6,000 litres of honey per year.

Total capital investment required for 50 to 500 beehives is $13,900 (Shs49.5m) to $70,000 (Shs249.6m) for a five-year project. The capital requirement increases to $130,000 (Shs463.5m) for 1,000 beehives. Cost of capital is 10 to 15 percent per annum.

Operational costs range from $7,800 (Shs27.8m) for 50 beehives to $120,000 (Shs428m) for 1,000 beehives, over a five-year project.

Reports indicate that West Nile has extensive local knowledge and expertise to support beekeeping, honey production, processing and marketing. High (and growing) numbers of youth population in West Nile provide investors with plenty of affordable labour. Besides changing weather patterns, experts also cite pesticide use, deforestation, and urban sprawl as key drivers of bee decline. “Many farmers spray pesticides indiscriminately, killing off not just pests but beneficial insects like bees,” says Kween District Agriculture Officer Kulany Bomet. “We’ve also seen a sharp loss in wild vegetation and trees where bees nest.” He also expresses concern over the destruction of natural habitats essential for beekeeping.

“People have destroyed habitats—bees live in trees, but many trees have been cut down without any effort to replace them,” he says.

“Now the bees have nowhere to stay. Forests are disappearing, and that’s affecting bee populations.”

Corrective action Bomet emphasises the importance of bees in agriculture and human life. “Bees are beneficial insects. They support crop production through pollination and also provide honey, which is medicinal and valued by many,” he says.

Challenges facing beekeeping in the Elgon Sub-region, notes Bomet, are many. “Some diseases are affecting the bees, and spiders also pose a threat. Human activities like improper harvesting are damaging bee colonies—people use fire instead of proper smokers, which drives bees away and destroys hives.”

Despite the challenges, he says the beekeeping business is promising. “The demand for honey is high, but the supply is still low. Some people even travel to Nakapiripirit in search of quality honey. We need to add value to honey so that farmers can earn more. Beekeeping is a profitable enterprise when managed well.” Bomet says bees can live up to five years if properly cared for. “In drier areas, you can harvest honey twice a year, while in warmer areas, you typically harvest once.”

Oluli says in Uganda, beekeeping has long been promoted as a low-cost, high-value enterprise, especially in rural areas. The loss of bees, therefore, threatens both biodiversity and rural incomes. The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) notes that nearly 75 percent of the world's crops depend to some extent on pollination. Uganda’s own staples—like coffee, beans, passion fruits, and mangoes—rely heavily on bees. “If bees vanish, it’s not just honey we’ll lose,” warns Oluli.

“Food security will be at risk. That’s how serious this is,” she adds.

To reverse the trend, experts are calling for urgent climate adaptation measures: planting more bee-friendly trees, regulating pesticide use, training farmers in sustainable practices, and protecting natural habitats.

“This crisis is not just about bees. It’s about how we relate to the environment. If we protect nature, the bees will come back. If we don’t, we’re all in trouble,” William Kirya, a climate change activist, says.

As Uganda continues to face rising temperatures, erratic seasons, and land degradation, the disappearing bees serve as a stark reminder: when nature’s smallest workers are in danger, the entire food system is at risk. “Increase production of honey and other hive products. The current levels of honey production nationally are still low and, therefore, cannot satisfy the growing markets,” Kirya observes. Kirya is happy to note that steps are being taken in the right direction.

In Luweero, a women’s cooperative has started planting indigenous flowering shrubs and restoring degraded forests near apiary sites. In Mbale, a climate-smart beekeeping project supported by NGOs is distributing water catchment containers and shaded hives to help bees survive hotter months. According to a 2023 report from the Uganda National Apiculture Development Organisation (TUNADO), honey production dropped by 40 percent in some areas over the past five years, with climate variability and environmental degradation topping the list of causes.