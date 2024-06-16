Decolonising museums: Why Africa wants its heritage back

Last Sunday, on a crisp and cloudless afternoon, a plane operated by Oman Air in partnership with Qatar Airways taxied to a halt at one of Entebbe International Airport’s terminals. On board were what Derek R. Peterson, a professor of History and African Studies at the University of Michigan, called “39 important artefacts” repatriated to Uganda from the Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology, Cambridge, UK.

“They are all of them loot,” Peterson said shortly after a brief handover ceremony. “They came to Cambridge because British curators and missionaries and officials were convinced that African cultures were only really worthy of museums, they were outside politics.”

The artefacts are at once tactile, seductive and unsettling. Their repatriation illuminates the social scars that still riddle the African continent’s postcolonial lands.

“It has not been easy,” Mr Martin Mugarra, the junior Tourism minister, who was at the airport apron to receive the artefacts, said. “These people have been holding onto these artefacts for over a hundred years.”

Among the repatriated artefacts that essentially craft a powerful monument to colonial extraction are a drum from Bunyoro that was brought to Cambridge in 1920; a headdress made of human hair from Lango that was brought to England in 1937; and five human remains. According to Peterson, the vast bulk of the artefacts were acquired in the early 20th Century by John Roscoe, a missionary anthropologist with close ties to Cambridge.

“The five human remains are the balongo who were picked from Wamala tombs…we have a plan to again take them back where they were picked from,” Jackline Nyirachiza Besigye, a commissioner in the Tourism ministry, said, adding, “But because they have been away, the balongo or the twin sacred objects are sacred and you just don’t handle them anyway...They cannot receive them before the rituals are done.”

Already, the repatriation of the artefacts has produced counterfactual histories that are sure to keep those with a voracious multidisciplinary appetite consumed.

“It is important that these objects remain in the national museum in Kampala in Uganda because Ugandans weren’t colonised as Acholi or Langi speaking people or as Baganda or as Bakiga. They were colonised as Black people, as subjects of the British crown as Ugandans,” Peterson said.

He added: “That’s the historical experience that made Uganda into Uganda. And it is that historical experience, the experience of colonialism, that these objects that are coming back here today will allow the museum to showcase because they are all of them loot.”

Decolonisation of knowledge and its practices has in recent years gained wider currency. In the introduction to a special project carried in the Anthropological Journal of European Cultures, Patrícia Ferraz de Matos and Livio Sansone describe museums or exhibitions as “the ideal site for debates about physical and metaphorical reparation and repatriation.”

Statues, monuments, and street names, they proceed to note, “are all involved in the process of undoing the cartography of the colonial past in the European urban space.” As are school textbooks that “have traditionally been the vehicle for the creation or acceptance of a (neo)colonial vernacular in schools.”

De Matos and Sansone are also not in doubt that “processes of colonisation and emancipation from colonialism are circulating on the web and other media.” As it turns out, they are not wide off the mark. At least in Uganda. Discussions at the country’s ivory towers, not least Makerere University’s Institute of Social Research (MISR), have been grounded in decolonial perspectives.

A headdress made of human hair from Lango, taken to England in 1937.

Just last year, an extended family member of Semei Kakungulu, an early 20th-Century soldier and colonial administrator, found himself caught in the crosshairs on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). This was after waxing lyrical about Kakungulu’s tree planting spree in eastern Uganda. A few years before, in 2020, Apollo Makubuya rallied a little more than 5,000 people to petition Parliament to topple colonial relics in the country, including symbols and street names.

Colonial traumas

Discussions about colonial traumas with the view of decolonising the mind invoke the subject of White nationalism as much as Ganda ‘sub-imperialism.’

Critics say Apollo Kagwa, who served as prince regent before Kabaka Daudi Chwa came of age, should be viewed through the same lens of the colonialists since he did the bidding of the Protectorate government. A street in Kampala is named after Kagwa. Makubuya, who serves as the chief palace advisor to Kabaka Ronald Mutebi II, is—per the observations of some—conspicuously silent about what should be the fate of the Sir Apollo Kagwa Road (never mind that he calls him out in his 2018 book, Protection, Patronage, or Plunder? for benefiting from “colonial patronage”).

This, perhaps, best captures the scope that decoloniality straddles, if anything because colonialism was imbued with a culture of relentless expansionism. This should not boggle the mind, especially since colonialism has four overlapping categories—settler colonialism, exploitation colonialism, surrogate colonialism, and internal colonialism.

“A history that includes the stories of those who have been exploited and marginalised, one that gives them dignity, has been on the agenda for some time. They want to be treated as agents of history and not just as passive human beings. This movement has also brought to the public debate the place of colonialism as regards architectural, historical, cultural and museum heritage,” De Matos and Sansone write in their peer-reviewed paper.

“This process of coming to terms with the past has included discussions about the ownership of collections of objects (including human remains) that are in European museums. Such objects were acquired in contexts of exploitation and there is a growing call for their fair return to the communities that created them and discussion of the conditions under which this could take place,” they add.

Artefacts

This past week, as Uganda continued to bask in the glory of its first batch of repatriated artefacts, a media event in which they were supposed to be unveiled was cancelled. The government is in the process of putting together a well-constructed formal event that matches or even surpasses the meticulous care that continues to be accorded to the artefacts.

“Each object is treated with great care and respect, packed carefully in its own specially constructed case,” Derek R. Peterson, a professor of History and African Studies at the University of Michigan, said of the treatment the 39 relics continue to receive. “Each object is examined as it comes out of the case, and curators go over its condition, identify any loose bits, chips, or cracks, and discuss its conservation. It’s an exacting process ensures that these 120-year-old objects will last for centuries to come.”