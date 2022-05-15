Decomposing body found hanging behind unoccupied house in Jinja

Residents of Nalufenya Road in Jinja City on Saturday discovered a decomposing body hanging on a tree behind an unoccupied house which local leaders said belongs to former Busoga Kindgom's Premier, Mr Wilson Muwereza.

The area LC1 chairperson, Mr Hamuza Badhaga, said he received information from a resident that there was a body hanging on a guava tree behind an unoccupied building.

“I managed to go to the scene and saw the body through the fence of the neighbour (Bilkon Hotel) and informed police which came and took it to Jinja Regional Referral Hospital mortuary,” Mr Badhaga said.

Mr Badhaga added that the deceased, whose body was in its early stages of decomposition, had no identification, but said the house belongs to the former Busoga Kingdom Prime Minister, Mr Wilson Muwereza.

He, however, said nobody stays in the house, but will follow up the matter with his security team and police.

A Police vehicle takes an unidentified body to Jinja Regional Referral Hospital morgue after it was found hanging on a tree behind an unoccupied house on May 15, 2022. PHOTO/DENIS EDEMA



Mr Abdallah Kigongo, a boda boda rider who operates within the area, said the house was deserted due to family wrangles.

