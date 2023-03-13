Decomposing body of man discovered at Kyambogo

Police in Kampala metropolitan are investigating circumstances under which a man who had been missing for a month, was found dead and his body decomposing.

Mr Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, identified the deceased as Roy Alituha, 28, son of Mr Timothy Magezi who works as a custodian at Kyambogo University.

He said the deceased's body was discovered near Kyambogo primary school by a watchman of the university and was taken to the city mortuary Mulago for postmortem.

"His decomposing body was discovered at 7pm on Sunday in a nearby bush. A team of police officers visited the scene, examined and documented the scene and inquiries are ongoing," Mr Onyango said.

Police say Alituha disappeared from home on February 09, 2023, and the father made an effort to look for him in vain, until he decided to report the case to Kyambogo police station on February 17. Efforts by the police to locate him while still alive also proved futile.

Police preliminary investigations indicate that on the day of his disappearance, Alituha sent a short message service (SMS) to his sister's phone that his life was in danger and needed family prayers. He, however, did not divulge details of where he was and the extent of the danger.

