Deep in DR Congo forest, soldiers track holdout rebels

Soldiers with the UPDF (Uganda People's Defence Forces) are seen during a patrol in Mukakati on December 10, 2021. Uganda and DR Congo say they have captured 34 rebels and freed 31 hostages.
What you need to know:

  • Just instants earlier, rocket launchers fired a salvo in the direction of purported camps of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) near the border with Uganda.

Bags on their backs and guns slung across their chests, soldiers trudge into the forest in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo towards alleged hideouts of the ADF rebel group.

