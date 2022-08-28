Deep sense of loss as Lubigi evictions persist

The third day of eviction of encroachers from the Lubigi wetland on Thursday was not characterised by the brute force of National Environmental Management Authority (Nema) functionaries as in previous days, but a sense of loss was palpable.

There was also heavy military presence as crops and shelters continued to be razed to the ground.

Unlike the previous days where scuffles and beatings were rampant, a mood of resigned acceptance held steady among the swamp’s residents.

Many watched—powerless—as what was once their home were reduced to rubble.

Wails from women and pleas for mercy went unanswered as Nema functionaries went about business in an emotionless way. No one was beaten, though. This, though, was scant consolation for the residents. They did receive more comfort from local leaders—including Lubaga North lawmaker, Mr Abubaker Kawalya and Lubaga Division Mayor, Mr Zachary Mberaze. The leaders offered Shs1.5m for food supplies.

“This is inhumane and you must resist any other attempts by government to evict you. Don’t allow this to happen again,” Mr Kawalya said, adding, “I am presenting the matter on the floor of Parliament.”

The lawmaker labelled the treatment of the beleaguered residents as out-and-out “discrimination.” He reasoned that they are entitled to compensation.

On his part, Mr Mberaze wondered why powerful individuals who have factories in parts of Lubigi swamp have gone untouched.

Dr Barirega Akankwasa, the Nema executive director, at the start of the operation on Monday vowed to save wetlands. He said wetlands are a vital component of the ecosystem.

On Tuesday, Busega taxi and lorry parks were ordered closed.

Meanwhile, the police on Thursday questioned a woman and her husband from whose house hundreds of passports and National Identity cards were seized.

“The case has now been taken over by the regional CID and NIRA [National Identification and Registration Authority]. They want to establish the origin and authenticity of the documents,” Mr Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, said in an interview.

He further revealed that exhibits seized included original academic documents belonging to various people, as well as logbooks for motor vehicles and motorcycles.