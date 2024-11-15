Defeat in NRM primaries started my victory, says Kisoro MP-elect Ngabirano

Independent candidate Grace Akifeza Ngabirano, who was overnight declared winner of the Kisoro District woman Member of Parliament by-election, has said she is ready to work with the losing candidates for the sake of proper service delivery to people.

Ngabirano lost the NRM party primary election to Rose Kabagyeni by a difference of 744 votes, forcing her to stand on the independent ticket while accusing the ruling party EC of holding an irregular internal election.

“My loss in the NRM party primaries was the beginning of my victory in the general by-election. I pray for forgiveness in case I wronged anybody during the campaigns,” said Ngabirano who has been backed by the family of her deceased predecessor Sarah Mateke.

According to the Electoral Commission, Ngabirano polled 50,459 votes, defeating, Kabagyeni (NRM) who got 44,982 votes at 322 polling stations in Kisoro district.

NUP candidate Salim Sultana obtained 903 votes, Aisha Cyimpaye (PPP) 157 votes, Juliet Musanase (FDC) 193 votes and Ms Mable Ingabire (UPC) 362 votes.

Earlier, NRM EC boss chairman Dr Tanga Odoi said Ngabirano’s win was equally for the NRM party.

“The problem is not the NRM party primary elections but sectarian politics and now that you know the disease, provide the medicine,” Dr Odoi told NRM leaders added.

On his part, Kisoro District Council Speaker Amos Hakizimana said “Ngabirano’s win was a clear indicator that her victory during the NRM party primary elections was robbed by politicians that fronted personal interests.”

“During the campaigns, the NRM secretariat appointed the Kisoro district NRM party vice chairman to lead the campaign process of its flag bearer because the district NRM party chairman, Dr Philemon Mateke, insisted on supporting the NRM leaning independent candidate,” he argued.

He added: “Reconciliation is the best if the NRM party is to continue enjoying overwhelming support in Kisoro District.”

Kigezi region police spokesperson Elly Maate said Thursday’s voting was largely peaceful despite isolated incidents of inciting violence and electoral malpractices.

“There was also alleged ballot stuffing by the Bufumbira North Member of Parliament John Kamara. About eight individuals were arrested on allegations of inciting violence while others were involved in disrupting the voting exercise,” Maate said.

Although Kamara denied the allegations, national electoral chairman Justice Simon Byabakama asked “police to thoroughly probe and ensure culprits are brought to book.”

About Ngabirano

Ngabirano hails from Matinza Village in Nyakabande Sub-county, Kisoro District.

She is a successful businesswoman based in Kampala. She has a strong educational background, having completed her primary education at Matinza Primary School and later attended Seseme Girls Secondary School. She earned a bachelor’s degree in social sciences from Nairobi University, followed by a master’s degree in child Rights from Kurt Bosch University in Switzerland and another master’s degree in gender development studies from Nairobi University.

Although this was her first attempt at active national politics, Ngabirano has been involved in leadership roles within her community and church institutions.