Defiant developers continue constructing in green belts

The private developers who acquired prime plots of land in two green belts in Masaka City have continued with their projects, defying the authorities.

On February 20, the city’s finance committee halted the beautification of the green belt opposite Masaka High Court premises and another one along Broadway Road adjacent to Brovad Hotel. But the developers have continued to carry out works.

Both green belts are being developed by two businessmen, Mr Darausi Wamala and Mr Moses Kaliisa, alias Muto.

The city authorities halted the construction works, saying they occupied green belts, which is illegal. The finance committee also asked how the developers acquired land in the green belts.

Mr Rogers Buregeya, the chairperson of the city finance committee, said they notified the developers and have since urged Police, the Inspectorate of Government, and the State House Anti-Corruption Unit to intervene.

“We have summoned all people who are occupying council properties illegally or questionable properties to appear before the committee this Thursday (today) as we wait for the three entities above to investigate the errant developers,” he told Daily Monitor at the weekend.

Mr Mulindwa Nakkumussana, the mayor of Nyendo –Mukungwe Municipality, said both developers have proved to be hostile and need to be handled by ‘higher offices’ in Uganda.

“I am really wondering why these businessmen are behaving as if they are above the law. Take the example of Mr Kaliisa, the machinery he is using to excavate the site can easily damage the new road where the government put billions of shillings, but he has defiantly continued with construction works,” he said.

Mr Fred Busulwa, another member of the city finance committee, told Daily Monitor that the committee is weeding out illegal projects, not frustrating development in the city.

“The committee is investigating more than 150 properties belonging to Masaka City Council and how they ended up in the hands of private developers. It is better they (developers) cooperate and provide the information we need to inform our investigations,” he said.

Mr Wamala, however, said he had not received any formal notification from the council halting his project.

During a field visit to the two sites last week, the National Building Review Board executive secretary, Ms Flavia Guto Bwire, said Mr Kaliisa can continue with the project provided he erects a strong retaining wall to protect the newly constructed Broadway Road from cracking.

But she ordered Mr Wamala to resubmit his building plan to the Masaka City Building Control office for review and scrutiny after deviating from the original approved plan.

Developer adamant

Mr Wamala said he deviated from the approved plan due to the poor terrain of the site.

“The terrain of the site could not allow me to redevelop my plot without erecting permanent structures. We are putting up a restaurant, something which is acceptable by law to be established in such a place (green belt).”

Authorities in Masaka have over the years been criticised over illegal parceling out of public land and open spaces to private developers. Some of the properties so far sold off include the mayor’s garden, children’s park, town clerk’s residence, old Kkumbu estate, and a public cemetery.

In 2020, sources within Masaka Municipal Council indicated that the developer, Mr Kaliisa alias Muto, gave municipal officials Shs1.5 billion in exchange for mayor’s garden.

The then Masaka Town Clerk, Mr John Behangane, said the mayor’s garden was sold off to raise money to construct a new Masaka Town Council Hall after the old one was bombed during the 1979 liberation war. The new town hall project cost was estimated at Shs68 billion.