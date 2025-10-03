Defiant teachers scoff at government threats on strike

Labour Unions have joined the Uganda National Teachers’ Union (Unatu) to reject the government’s seven-day ultimatum to end their strike, insisting that teachers will not return to classrooms until their demand for salary enhancement is addressed.

“There is no amount of intimidation that will force teachers back to class without the government responding to our call. What we need are answers, not threats,” Unatu General Secretary, Mr Filbert Baguma, said on September 30.

He accused the government of neglecting its promises for three years.

“Government knows where the teachers are and therefore there is no reason for him to start intimidating and threatening us. The minister has been sleeping on the job,” he added.

The standoff between the teachers and the government followed the Minister of Public Service, Mr Muruli Mukasa, yesterday issuing a stern warning, declaring the industrial action illegal and directing teachers to resume work within one week.

“You are hereby enjoined to call off the industrial action, and for your members, especially those who are participating, to resume duty immediately and not beyond one week, or else you will be regarded as having abandoned duty and resigned accordingly,” Mr Mukasa said while addressing the media.

The directive wasn’t taken in good faith, not only by teachers, but also by the local government labour union leaders, who dismissed the threats, saying intimidation cannot solve the salary dispute.

Mr Hassan Mudiba, the secretary general of the Uganda Local Government Workers’ Union, said the government should instead open space for dialogue.

“We know the law, and intimidation is itself illegal. What we need is an open time for negotiation on what can be done to solve the issue or a grace period for action, not authoritative comments reminding us of our jobs. Workers are frustrated and tired of being discriminated against,” he said.

He added that unions have resolved to lay down their tools until the government demonstrates goodwill towards a fair solution.

“Workers are calling for equal treatment and respect, because we all serve the same country. A lot of money is being utilised by corrupt officials, yet our payrolls are suffering, hence an interruption in public service delivery. We are putting our tools down until a positive course is taken, and it is under the law that local government workers have a right to withdraw or call a peaceful strike in case of any grievances,” Mr Mudiba noted.

“Unions are simply reminding the government of its long-standing unfulfilled promises and commitments. We are not walking away from our duties; we are demanding fairness. Government must recognise this reality and engage with us constructively,” he stressed.

Salary enhancement journey

Mr Mukasa defended the government’s record, saying Shs2.5 trillion has been committed to salary enhancement since 2018/2019. Of the 368,291 public servants, he noted, at least 125,276 officers have benefited, with 60,077 now earning 77 percent of the approved long-term pay targets. Still, nearly two-thirds of civil servants have not received any increment since 2014/2015.

The minister acknowledged this but attributed the delay to competing national priorities. He further noted that the government plans a phased 25 percent salary increase for humanities teachers in the 2026/2027 Financial Year, pending approval by the Ministry of Finance.

Mr Mukasa also accused Unatu of breaking the law, saying no certificate of dispute had been issued by the Public Service Negotiating and Consultative Council before the strike began.

“The commencement of industrial action when discussions had not even started is uncalled for and jeopardises the cordial relationship the government has enjoyed with the unions,” he said.

Despite the threats, teachers have vowed to maintain their strike, leaving millions of learners idle across the country. Next week remains uncertain as 431,856 Senior Four candidates are to sit for the 2025 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) as learning continues to be paralysed across the country.

Teachers, mostly in secondary schools, have entered the third week of their strike, which started on September 15. According to section 7 of the Public Service (negotiating, consultative and disputes settlement machinery) Act, workers in the public service shall have the right to withdraw labour or call a strike in furtherance of a labour dispute, provided the negotiating machinery is exhausted.

Salary disparities

In July 2022, the government implemented a substantial pay rise for science teachers, increasing salaries by up to 300 percent. Under the adjustment, graduate science teachers’ pay rose from Shs1.1m to Shs4m, and Grade V science teachers’ pay from Shs796,000 to Shs2.5 million.

Currently, a graduate arts teacher earns a gross salary of Shs1,078,162 and takes home Shs841,931, while their science counterpart earns Shs4m gross and Shs2,858,000 million net.