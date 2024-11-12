Deforestation-free products: Leaders tied to coffee registration ahead of EU deadline

Outgoing Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) has urged local government leaders to promote the registration of all coffee farmers ahead of the December 31 deadline for the European Union sustainability regulations.

The appeal was made during a meeting with leaders from the districts of Kabarole, Kasese, Bundibugyo, Ntoroko, Kyenjojo, Kyegegwa, Bunyangabu, Kamwenge, Kitagwenda, and Fort Portal City in Fort Portal City on November 7.

UCDA Corporate Communications Manager Laura Walusimbi urged the leaders, who comprised technical and political heads, to encourage coffee farmers, traders, and processors to register under the National Coffee Traceability System. Ms Walusimbi made the remarks on behalf of Dr Emmanuel Iyamulemye Niyibigira, the UCDA managing director.

The traceability system is a critical step in ensuring that Uganda’s coffee industry meets the European Union’s Regulation for Deforestation-Free Products (EUDR), which requires that products exported to the continent be deforestation-free.

“We cannot overstate the importance of this registration process; It is essential for improving market access, ensuring compliance with local and international regulations, and supporting the sustainable growth of our coffee sector,” she said.

Ms Walusimbi emphasised that the registration process is free of charge and aims to build a comprehensive database of coffee stakeholders, from farmers to exporters.

"This is an opportunity for Uganda’s coffee industry to strengthen its global competitiveness and ensure future growth,” she added.

Mr Gilbert Rubaihayo, the chairperson for Kyenjojo District, called on the government to address negative perceptions about its programmes.

“We need to tell farmers that registration is not about imposing taxes or fees,” Mr Rubaihayo said.

Mr Emmanuel Tumwizire, the UCDA manager for Rwenzori Sub-region, highlighted the growing importance of Uganda’s coffee sector, which is now one of the country’s most valuable exports, especially in the sub-region, home to Arabica and Robusta coffee farmers.

He also emphasised that the registration process is intended for planning and support purposes, not taxation.

EU regulation