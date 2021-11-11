Delay in NSSF Bill debate frustrates MPs

Lawmakers yesterday expressed their displeasure that the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) (Amendment) Bill 2021 is progressing at a snail’s pace.

This came after the debate on the Bill was deferred for a second time following recommendations tabled by Gender, Labour and Social Development committee chairperson, Flavia Kabahenda (Kyegegwa District Woman MP) last week.

The debate was then pushed to this week and appeared on the order paper on Tuesday, but was not deliberated upon despite attempts by the Budadiri West MP, Mr Nathan Nandala Mafabi to have it discussed.

The Bill was first tabled by the State Minister for the Elderly, Mr Dominic Mafabi on September 29 in a session that was steered by Speaker Jacob Oulanyah, the committee was directed to expeditiously handle the scrutiny process since the matter was not new.

Mr Oulanyah ordered the committee to handle the considerations from stakeholders to feed into the Bill within 10 days and thereafter report back to the House to allow MPs debate it. This has, however, not happened.

It is against this backdrop that the Workers MP, Ms Agnes Kunihira, sought guidance from Deputy Speaker Anita Among “on what is happening” with the Bill.

In response, Ms Among, who chaired the opening session of plenary yesterday, said there was need to allow lawmakers more time to further appreciate the details of the Bill before it can be debated upon.

“This is a very important Bill, so we need to debate from an informed point of view,” Ms Among said.