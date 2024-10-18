Delays at four Busia schools as Uneb packs less exam papers

Examinations were delayed at four examinations centers in Busia District after Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) packed less questioning papers.

The affected schools include; Buhobe Secondary School, Luma Eastern College, Riverside Senior Secondary School and Busia Seed Secondary School.

Johnson Mwayi Wekide, the Busia District Uneb Supervisor, said invigilators and supervisors had just opened the Chemistry paper when they established the packed scripts were not enough for all the candidates.

"The start of the examinations delayed at the four stations because there was no way other candidates would start writing examinations when others did not have question papers," Mwayi said on Thursday.

As a solution, he said they had to move to other examinations centres within the district and undertook a redistribution exercise before examinations at the affected centres could start.

Mwayi, however, added that despite the delay, all the candidates were able to write their examinations.

Mwayi, who is also the headmaster of Buwembe Secondary School, added that other than that anomaly, the Uganda Certificate Examinations, which started on Monday, were going on smoothly throughout all the centers in the district.