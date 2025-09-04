Delays, chaos and restrictions mar district council nominations

The nomination exercise for district local council candidates was marred by delays, scuffles and strict new restrictions, leaving aspirants and their supporters frustrated as Uganda’s Electoral Commission (EC) pressed on with a three-day process that kicked off on September 3, 2025.

In Busia district, a lengthy verification process compounded by network breakdowns slowed the exercise, forcing some candidates to withdraw.

Mr Anthony Masiga Kabich, who was vying for the position of district councillor for Masinya Sub-county, said he was shocked after the EC flagged some of his supporters’ signatures.

“I was shocked to learn that 4 out of the 10 signatures I submitted were flagged as unregistered voters, yet I personally know them and where they vote from,” Masiga said.

Though the EC advised him to collect fresh signatures, Masiga opted to withdraw.

“I paid the nomination fees just yesterday and came here ready to be nominated. But this setback has pushed me to pull out and focus on other things,” he emphasized.

Running as an independent, Masiga said he had strong support from the electorate and wanted to push for better service delivery in the district.

Tensions flare between LC5 chair aspirants

The fraught atmosphere deepened when the incumbent district chairman, Mr Stephen Mugeni Wasike (NRM flag bearer), clashed with his rival Mr John Charles Namayindi, an independent candidate.

“You seem to have come here with a lot of trash. How can it take two days to verify your supporters?” Mugeni shouted as Namayindi’s documents were being processed.

Namayindi, a radio presenter at Voice of Busia FM, hit back: “Chairman, your behaviour is appalling. I’ve been here since yesterday, and now you come shouting and insulting people.”

The two men nearly exchanged blows before EC staff member Mr Humphrey Mugeni and Deputy District Council Speaker Mr Aramazini Mulira intervened. Witness Dennis Ojambo said: “If this is what’s happening at nominations, we can expect more confrontations during the campaign.”

EC, police restore order

The scuffle drew in Busia District Elections Administrator Ms Joan Aduro, her assistant Ms Esther Wamboka, and police officers, who calmed tempers.

“Chairman, please calm down. We’re assigning you a staff member to process your verification,” Aduro told Mugeni.

Speaking later, Mugeni accused the EC of unfair rules. “To be nominated, a district chairperson must collect over 1,000 signatures from at least two-thirds of the sub-counties in the district. Yet, Members of Parliament only need 10 signatures from anywhere in the constituency. This law is unfair and needs to be repealed.”

Aduro said the commission was simply following the law. “If the law changes tomorrow to say we only need one signature, that’s what we’ll follow. Our role is to enforce the law, not make it.”

She acknowledged that persistent network disruptions had caused major delays. “The network has been unreliable all day, which has significantly slowed down the process,” she said.

Restrictions on supporters dampen mood

Across the country, the EC restricted candidates to only two supporters (a proposer and a seconder) at nomination venues. In Lira City, the move muted the celebratory mood that traditionally accompanied the exercise.

Daniel Okello (centre), speaker of Lira City West Division Council, poses for a photo after he was nominated as a candidate for councillor in Lira City West Division on September 3, 2025. PHOTO/PATRICK EBONG

Candidates who completed their paperwork walked away quietly without being hoisted on supporters’ shoulders or escorted by singing crowds.

Mr Charles Opio of the opposition Uganda People’s Congress (UPC), the first to be nominated in Lira, welcomed the guideline. “In the past, transporting people to the nomination venue promoted violence among supporters of different candidates. You don’t need to carry everyone in the village to come and nominate you,” he said.

Mr Steven Odongo, another candidate for councillor in Lira City East Division, ran as an independent after losing UPC primaries to Opio.

Mr Daniel Okello, the speaker of Lira City West Division Council, crossed from the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) to UPC. “In politics, you must have a decision. So, I have made my decision to cross from NRM to UPC simply because I have fallen in love with their ideology,” he said.

Ms Rebecca Alwedo Ogole, deputy mayor of Lira City Council, was nominated as NRM flag bearer for female representative of persons with disabilities.

Lira returning officer Mr Aggrey James Ipeto said turnout was strong. “We received nomination forms from many candidates which we were verifying,” he said.

The EC’s nationwide exercise, running until September 5, will determine candidates for district chairpersons, city mayors, councillors and special interest group representatives.