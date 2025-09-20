Delays, land wrangles hamper Greater Kampala infrastructure project

Failure to secure land, ballooning utility relocation costs, and delayed procurements are among the biggest hurdles stalling the Shs2.1 trillion Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area Urban Development Programme (GKMA-UDP), a World Bank–funded initiative designed to modernise infrastructure across Kampala and its surrounding urban centres.

The concerns emerged during the two-day mid-term review of the project held in Kampala on September 18–19, 2025.

Launched in December 2023, the programme is financed through a $566 million (about Shs2.1 trillion) World Bank loan to upgrade roads, markets, and drainage systems while strengthening institutional capacity in Kampala, Entebbe, Kira, Makindye-Ssabagabo, Mukono, Nansana, Wakiso, and Mpigi.

However, stakeholders revealed that land acquisition remains a sticking point, with some individuals resisting voluntary sales and frustrating progress on major roads. Utility relocation has also proved costlier than anticipated, with Kampala Capital City Authority’s bill jumping from Shs4.5 billion to Shs13 billion, while Kira Municipality’s costs rose from Shs800 million to Shs6 billion.

“The mid-term review found that certain critical programme elements such as resettlement of market vendors and utility relocation were either underestimated or overpriced by service providers, and this is negatively affecting implementation,” the review report stated.

Other bottlenecks flagged include inefficiencies in e-government procurement, staffing gaps, weak monitoring and evaluation, and poor planning by some implementing agencies. By June 30, only 40.4 percent (USD 86.5 million) of disbursed funds had been utilised, largely due to slow procurement processes.

Hajji Yunus Kakande, the Permanent Secretary in the Office of the President, voiced concern over land disputes, revealing that some landowners had even petitioned the World Bank directly, alleging government attempts at forced takeover.

“This kind of situation complicates matters,” Kakande said. “We need better coordination by programme-implementing entities to handle land acquisition, otherwise these disputes will continue to slow everything down.”

Figures presented also showed weaknesses in grievance redress, with resolution rates under the GKMA-UDP ranging between just 11 and 70 percent.

World Bank concerns

Mr Abhas Jha, the World Bank Manager for Urban Development and Disaster Risk Management in Eastern and Southern Africa, commended the project’s initial strides but warned of “serious gaps” in implementation.

“I’m very concerned about compliance with environmental and social safeguards, and the high number of site accidents. In just two months, I’ve seen more accidents in Uganda and Kenya than in 12 years of work elsewhere,” he said.

Jha also cautioned against coercion in land acquisition, stressing that voluntary land donations must be “truly voluntary, based on free and informed consent.”

Government response

The Minister of State for Kampala, Mr Kyofatogabye Kabuye, admitted the difficulties but urged stronger community engagement to reduce resistance.

“People want progress, but they also want information. Leaders must explain these projects to remove misconceptions,” he said.

Minister for Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs, Hajat Minsa Kabanda, outlined progress achieved so far, including new physical development plans, institutional strengthening, e-governance systems, and improved revenue collection.

“We have strengthened the institutional capacity of GKMA entities, developed new physical development plans, rolled out e-governance systems, and enhanced revenue collection,” she said.

She acknowledged, however, that delays have shortened the implementation period from 66 to 48 months, creating additional pressure on institutions to deliver results quickly.

Ongoing works

Despite the challenges, construction is underway across the metropolitan area. In Kira Municipality, works have started on the Kungu–Bivanju (2.34km) and Mbogo–Cyprian roads, while in Mukono Municipality, the Admin Link and Albert Cook–Cathedral Rise roads are nearing completion. Wakiso District is also recording progress, with projects such as the Bukasa–Sentema–Kakiri Road (12.17km) and the Kisozi–Kitemu Road (4.5km). In Entebbe Municipality, the Kitooro–Kiwafu–Nakiwogo Road (4.3km) is under development, while in Kampala, upgrades are ongoing on Ben Kiwanuka Road, Kira Road, Rashid Khamis Road, and Nsambya Estate Road.

Beyond roads, the programme plans to build 17 modern markets and upgrade drainage systems to boost urban resilience.

The mid-term review recommended establishing a clear voluntary land acquisition framework, extending the programme beyond December 2027, enhancing budgets for social safeguards, and ensuring road designs are completed at the planning stage to prevent costly delays.

“The Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area is the engine of our nation’s economic transformation,” Minister Kabanda emphasised. “With its population projected to reach 14 million by 2050, the area must be well-planned, resilient, and inclusive if it is to sustain its role as a strategic growth hub.”



