Dental fraternity calls for increased public awareness on oral health

The Uganda Dental Officers and Technologists Association (UDOTA) has urged the public to prioritize dental care in order to address the rising dental health issues affecting many Ugandans.

Maxwell Ekwee, President of UDOTA, highlighted the importance of educating the public on the dangers of neglecting proper dental care. He emphasized the need to reverse the growing trend of dental problems among Ugandans.

Speaking at the Mulago Dental School on Monday, August 26, after being re-elected as UDOTA chairperson along with other newly elected leaders, Ekwee said, "We must reach a point where dental care is taken as seriously as issues like HIV awareness. We need to speak more openly about dentistry and its importance."

According to recent statistics from the Uganda Dental Association, 9 out of 10 Ugandans suffer from dental problems, which underscores the need for government and stakeholder intervention. This intervention is essential to prevent people from spending large amounts of money on dental care only when their conditions become severe.

Dr. Michael Tukei, a newly elected UDOTA leader, expressed concern that dental care remains neglected. "Many people don’t realize the importance of regular dental hygiene, and they only visit the dentist when they start experiencing pain," he noted.

Peter Nyamutale, registrar of the Allied Health Professional Council under the Ministry of Health, called for increased mobilization and sensitization of dental professionals scattered across the country to improve the delivery of dental services.

Julius Erobu, chairperson of the UDOTA Electoral Commission, praised the association’s progress and urged the new leaders to maintain their momentum to drive further advancements in the dental field.

The newly elected UDOTA leaders are:

Maxwell Ekwee (President)

Priscilla Aanyu (General Secretary)

Kenneth Galabuzi (Board Representative, Dental Technicians)

Kelly Picho Ali (Board Representative, Dental Technologists)

David Nono (Board Representative, University)

Wilson Byakagaba (Board Representative, Tertiary Institutions)

Michael Leti Natal, Amon Mwesigwa, and Dr. Michael Okwadi Tukei (Council Representatives)

Wilson Muhumuza (Board Representative, PHDO).