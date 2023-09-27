Dentist, wife, baby stabbed to death in Nakasongola road ambush

Police in Nakasongola District are hunting for unknown assailants who waylaid and stabbed to death a dentist, his wife and their six-month-old baby as they returned home from work.

Julius Mutimba who has been operating a clinic and drug shop at Bamugolode village was killed on Monday evening alongside his wife, Resty Nakayima, 35, and their baby only identified as Immaculate.

The 45-year-old dental surgeon and his family were riding on a motorcycle when they fell into an ambush at Bamugolode parish, Kalongo sub-county at around 9pm.

“Mutinda who owned two clinics; one operated by his wife at Nalubobya village and one at Bamugolodde trading centre had just picked his wife and baby at Nalubobya and riding on a motorcycle when they fell into a roadblock mounted by the suspected assailants,” Mr Sam Twineamazima, the Savannah Region Police Spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Their bodies were found with stab wounds lying in a pool of blood next to the motorcycle they were riding on. They were taken to Nakasongola Health Centre IV Mortuary for postmortem as police hunt for the suspects.

Mr Edward Kimbowa, the LC1 vice chairperson for Bamugolodde village in Kalongo Sub County said they got to know about the attack at around 9:30pm.

Section of the mourners at the home of the deceased. PHOTO/ DAN WANDERA

Mr Rogers Sunday Bwanga, the district councilor representing Kalongo Sub County who doubles as the district council speaker said the attack depicts a well-planned and coordinated murder where the suspects were able to track the movements of the deceased family members.

“These people staged road obstacles using stones, tree trunks and barbed wires. It is likely the suspects were coordinating with each other on the phone to ensure that it is only their target that is trapped on a road that is used by many people. This is very sad. We call upon the police investigations team to help us track the assailants,” he said on Tuesday.