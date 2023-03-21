Dentists warn public against fake toothpaste

As the world commemorated Oral Health Day yesterday, dentists warned Ugandans about the use of different tubes of toothpaste, which are flooding the market.

Dr Nevis Agirembabazi, the head of the Dental Department at Mengo Hospital, said there are many kinds of toothpaste in the market, which are unhealthy.

“We have observed that there is a variety of toothpaste on the market, which is not good for people. However as doctors, we recommend patients to always use toothpaste that contains fluoride because it strengthens the teeth,” Ms Agirembabazi said yesterday during a collaboration session with other experts to create awareness of oral health.

The experts noted that any toothpaste with Fluoride is the best. Fluoride is a naturally occurring mineral found in water in varying amounts. It helps in preventing tooth decay. Toothpastes that contain 1,350 to 1,500 ppm fluoride are highly recommended.

At Mengo Hospital, Kampala, Dr Agirembabazi said it registers at least 1,800 teeth patients per month. She attributed the prevalent condition to a lack of knowledge of brushing teeth and eating sweets. Dr Agirembabazi advised the public to always seek medical attention before getting a problem.

“We have a problem that most of our patients seek medical attention after having tooth decay. But this is not good, we should also visit dentists and do medical checkups,” she added.

Dr Kenneth Chapman, a dentist at Mengo Hospital, advised people to always brush before sleeping in order to prevent holes in their teeth.

“There are two main problems that affect our teeth and one is tooth holes. The holes are caused by the bacteria in the month. When we don’t clean our teeth, these bacteria will gather on the teeth,” he said, adding: “You need to use toothpaste with fluoride because it helps to make the enamel more resistant.’’

Ms Joanita Menya, the managing director at Unilever Uganda, an organisation that aims at preventing oral diseases, offered free dental care services to the public with an aim of promoting good dental health.

“We want to help everyone access the quality dental advice and care they deserve, especially those who have never been to a dentist before. That’s why we have conducted these free dental consultation exercises to give people access to professional oral healthcare,” Ms Menya said.

Ms Menya added that the World Health Organisation recommends a dentist-population ratio of 1 dentist per 7,500 people, but in Uganda, the ratio is one dentist per 146,000 people. She called for the training of more dentists in the country.

The World Health Organisation indicates that oral diseases affect an estimated 3.5 billion people worldwide. Between 1990 and 2019, the estimated cases of oral diseases increased by more than 1 billion, which translates to a 50 percent increase, higher than the population increase of about 45 percent in the same period.

Prevalence

