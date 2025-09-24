DEOs ask for salary increment amidst teachers’ strike

District Education Officers (DEOs) across the country have petitioned the government to review their salaries, saying they are working under harsh conditions yet earn very little.

According to Raymond Obiayi Ombere, Chairman of the National Association of Municipal and District Education Officers, DEOs earn less than the science teachers they supervise, leading to demotivation.

"A diploma science teacher is being paid more than a DEO. In fact, when we stand before them like this to talk to them, they look at us and they say, look at these ones who are just there by title," Obiayi said.

He revealed that DEOs earn a net salary of approximately Shs1.2 million, while head teachers of secondary schools earn around Shs2 million.

Obiayi emphasized that the officers are demoralised, affecting service delivery, and noted that they are also human beings who need motivation to work. The lack of facilitation, particularly transport, has hindered their supervision role.

"Many of us, including our inspectors, have been reduced to desk officers against our will. Local governments have a wide scope to cover, yet we are given little support," he added.

The DEOs' outcry comes amid Uganda's strained education sector, with arts teachers on strike since the beginning of the third term, protesting salary disparities between them and their science counterparts.

Mr Obiayi warned that unresolved salary disparities would threaten the entire education system and weaken service delivery at both school and district levels. However, he stated that DEOs would not go on strike but would engage the government until their demands are heard.

District Health Officers (DHOs) also highlighted limited facilitation, noting that health services are not prioritized by local government leadership. Dr. Paul Onzubo, Maracha DHO, said districts are struggling with waste due to underfunded health departments.

"What we were given last financial year was Shs5 million in the budget, but we only received around Shs3.5 million, indicating health services are not prioritized," he said.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government, Ben Kumumanya, condemned the arts teachers' strike, suggesting they should have used alternative channels to address their grievances.

"Yes, they have a problem, but their methodological approach is not the best. We are not short of alternatives; there are engagements, boardrooms, memorandums, and systems for dealing with the truth," he said.



