Deputy Chief Justice has his work cut out

When campaigns for the Uganda Law Society representative to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) blew up late last year, Mr Denis Kusaasira, one of the candidates, aimed a veiled dig at then Principal Judge (PJ), Flavian Zeija.

He stopped short of saying Justice Zeija has bungled his job as PJ. The main role of the PJ is to manage the High Court’s various divisions and the circuits. This includes assigning duties to the High Court judges. Yet months after Mr Kusaasira’s tirade, Justice Zeija was elevated by President Museveni to head the Court of Appeal as the Deputy Chief Justice (DCJ).

A few days ago, Justice Zeija took the oath and replaced Justice Richard Buteera as the DCJ after the latter clocked 70 years. For Justice Zeija, 56, this augmented a remarkable rise. It was in 2020 when he turned up at State House in the lakeside town of Entebbe to swear in as PJ.

Fascinatingly, President Museveni had no idea who he was. While the President could easily pronounce Justice Mike Chibita’s name, who he had elevated to the Supreme Court, having served as the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and as State House legal officer much earlier, he had no inkling about Justice Zeija. “What does Beija mean?” Mr Museveni asked before he was quickly corrected.

Having joined the Judiciary in 2016, Justice Zeija’s appointment as PJ, which saw him replace the vastly popular Justice Yorokamu Bamwine, who had clocked retirement age—shocked many. The general consensus was that the seniority of judges like Lawrence Gidudu, a career judicial officer who heads the Anti-Corruption Division, as well as Justice Henry Peter Adonyo, another career jurist who had risen through the ranks from a magistrate, a registrar and chief registrar to the High Court. The latter had many responsibilities entrusted to his care during Bart Katureebe’s reign as Chief Justice. Before his appointment as PJ, Justice Zeija had spent several years in private practice. He also lectured at Makerere University prior to his appointment as a judge where he served in the Mbarara High Court circuit.

Ssekaana decision

Once Justice Zeija settled into his new role as PJ, he reversed one of Justice Bamwine’s last actions in the job. That action involved transferring Justice Musa Ssekaana from the High Court’s Civil Division, perhaps the busiest court in Uganda, to the far-flung Mbarara High Court Division. Justice Ssekaana was recently elevated to the Court of Appeal.

Justice Ssekaana was not only recalled back to his former station, the Civil Division, but Justice Zeija would later elevate him as its head. The elevation came hot off the heels of complaints filed by the Uganda Law Society after Justice Ssekaana issued an order blocking elections that the bar association for lawyers in Uganda intended to use to fill two slots on the JSC.

“Our historic extraordinary general meeting is merely delayed but will proceed as planned. We will not be intimidated by Ssekaana’s anxieties anymore or the puppeteers pulling the strings from behind the scenes,” Mr Isaac Kimaze Ssemakadde, the ULS president, said before he called on members of the ULS to boycott Justice Ssekaana’s court for at least a month.

Before the Justice Ssekaana standoff, Justice Zeija also found himself caught in the crosshairs when Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) had a protracted legal battle with businessman Hamis Kiggundu over the latter’s pay of $11m (Shs41 billion). When Justice Peter Adonyo ruled that the DTB bank couldn’t recover the money, the lender sought redress with the PJ. Justice Zeija summarily gave an interim order, staying the implementation of Justice Adonyo’s judgement. This prompted protests from a section of lawyers. More eyebrows were raised when Justice Zeija soon reshuffled High Court judges, sending Justice Adonyo, who was the head of the High Court’s Commercial Division, to the Soroti High Court.

“The transfer of judicial officers from one station to another has become a penal measure. I want to advocate for clear criteria for transferring judicial officers,” Mr Kusaasira protested then.

Mubiru standoff

In the commercial division, Justice Zeija replaced Adonyo with Justice Stephen Mubiru. Soon, relations between the two justices would deteriorate. A high-profile fight transpired in 2023 after Justice Mubiru discovered that Justice Zeija had ordered a deputy registrar at the commercial division to reverse an order that he had earlier made.

Justice Mubiru interpreted the then PJ’s intervention as an attack on the “independence of judicial officers.” To Justice Mubiru, such independence is the bedrock of deciding disputes in the Judiciary, which they swore to protect while taking the judicial oath.

“The reason given by the learned registrar for recalling the order is not that there had been a slip in dating the order but rather that she had been directed by the Hon, the Principal Judge in a letter dated October 27, 2023 to do so,” Justice Mubiru said.

“If this is true, it presents a prima facie affront on decisional independence as a key element in the exercise of judicial power which, if accepted in future cases, would constitute significant delusion of the protection afforded to decisional independence.” Justice Zeija’s response was to order Justice Mubiru not to hear any new cases until he had disposed of his logjam of 170 cases.

“As of November 22, 2023, your lordship had 170 pending judgments and rulings. This number constitutes the biggest number of judgements and rulings pending before a single judge at the High Court. The majority of those judgments and ruling before you unreasonably, are long periods contrary to the principle 6-2 of the judicial conduct.”

Bamwine’s shadow Justice Zeija’s style has been remarkably different from that of Justice Bamwine’s modus operandi.

The latter focused his energies on mediation and plea bargaining during his spell as PJ. This was certainly the case in 2018 when Justice Margaret Oguli–Oumo dismissed the case in which Opposition lawmakers who were suspended by Rebecca Kadaga, then the House Speaker during the fight over amending the Constitution to remove presidential age limits.

Justice Oguli–Oumo had advised the lawmakers to instead file their case in the Constitutional Court for interpretation. When the lawmakers ran to Justice Bamwine, who retired in 2019, he refused to take over the case or assign it to another judge. Instead, he advised them to go to the Court of Appeal.

Even in 2014, when Mr Peter Nyombi, then Attorney General, complained to Justice Bamwine about how Justice Yasin Nyanzi was handling a case in which the State wanted to oust Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago from office, Justice Bamwine stayed true to his tried and tested approach.

He didn’t call the file. Instead, he told Justice Nyanzi, who has also since retired, to ignore Nyombi and continue hearing the case. By contrast, Justice Zeija not only heard several cases but also sought to take over files from fellow judges.

Last year, Medard Kiconco, who was involved in a protracted legal battle over a 130-acre piece of land in Sissa, Wakiso, petitioned the Chief Justice (CJ) Alfonse Owiny-Dollo.

Reason for the petition? Justice Zeija withdrew the case from the judges at the land division midway through the trial. “We pray that if you deem it necessary, you have a word with the PJ and offer guidance.

Otherwise, given the high position held by the PJ in the Judiciary, the path of complaining to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) can easily see the matters herein spill, which situation, as a responsible citizen, and following the wise advice from my lawyers, is avoidable,” Kiconco’s letter to CJ Owiny-Dollo partly read.

No bed of roses…

As Justice Zeija was being accused of taking over cases from other judges, Mr Male Mabirizi, a serial litigant, dragged him to the JSC. The accusation? Incompetence. “Since April 2022 when all judges at the High Court Civil Division declined to hear my close to 100 cases pending there most of which are judicial review applications, Zeija has failed either to hear them himself or allocate judges to do so yet they must be determined in 90 days and others relate to my release from prison,” Mabirizi’s 2022 petition, which was never heard by the JSC that is charged with disciplining errant judicial officers, read in part.

While Justice Zeija became the first PJ in Uganda’s history to be elevated to the rank of DCJ, there was a constitutional petition filed challenging his actions of withdrawing cases from judges mid-way through the hearing, and since he will now head the court, the fate of that petition is unknown.

After swearing in as DCJ on April 23, Justice Zeija said thus: “I’m humbled and honoured to have been offered the opportunity to serve as Deputy Chief Justice of the Republic of Uganda. I thank the Lord for this honour and privilege as in the holy book in Romans 13:1 it is stated that all authority comes from God and those in positions of authority have been placed there by God […] like Jesus who was born in a manager, my mother produced me alone in the kitchen.”

He added: “I also wish to seize this opportunity to once again appreciate Your Excellency who appointed me as a judge of the High Court and subsequently the principal judge. Those two previous appointments have enriched my experience which will be brought to bear in my new position.” The new DCJ also indicated his desire to build onto the successes of his predecessor.

“During the tenure of the retired Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera, the output at the Court of Appeal and Constitutional Court greatly improved. The image of the court also significantly improved […] he has left a culture where the performance of the court is generally and regularly discussed with frankness and openness.”

Principle judge style

