Deputy CJ Buteera tips judicial officers on serving people

Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera has cautioned judicial officers to focus on dispensing justice to the people rather than anything else.

“Courts must serve the people. Judicial officers must identify and appreciate the justice needs of the various court users and provide solutions through the delivery of judgments, rulings, and promotion of Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanisms,” Justice Buteera said.

He made the remarks during the annual registrars and magistrates’ conference held at Hotel Africana in Kampala on Thursday.

“As Registrars and Magistrates, you play a crucial role in the administration of Justice. You are both adjudicators and administrators. Endeavor to be transformational leaders and administrators at your stations,” Justice Buteera added.

The Deputy Chief Justice called out the judicial officers to abide by the Public Service Standing Orders and Regulations as Public Servants. He said that the public and all Court users expect them to comply with the regulations.

“We need to be on duty at 8:00am. When Registrars and Magistrates do not keep time, the support staff will not. Please, endeavor to serve as the best examples and role models of those you supervise. Failure to observe time leads to case backlog, delayed trials, and perceived and actual corruption among others. This brings a bad name to the Judiciary at large,” Justice Buteera advised.