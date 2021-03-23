Deputy CJ tips judges on climate justice

By Anthony Wesaka More by this Author

The Deputy Chief Justice, Richard Buteera, has urged judicial officers to exploit all avenues available to widen their knowledge on climate justice in order to have a broader understanding of the subject when they are adjudicating related disputes.

Justice Buteera explained that given the limited natural resources and the pressure exerted on them, many climate related disputes have since come to courts.

He cited disputes involving people who have encroached on public forests, sparking conflict with forestry authorities; wild animals attacking communities neighbouring the national parks, the wild animals attacking trespassers in the parks such as poachers; swamps being reclaimed for farming, among other climate conflicts.

“The justices, judges and magistrates should, therefore, exploit all avenues to widen their knowledge about climate justice so that when they encounter issues related thereto, they address them with a strong foundation in climate jurisprudence,” Mr Buteera said on Friday in Kampala while officiating the training of a section of judicial officers on climate justice.

The climate justice training was organised by Green Watch, an environmental rights advocacy non-governmental organisation, and the Judicial Training Institute of the Judiciary.

