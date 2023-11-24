Deputy CJ urges judges to live up to their obligations of conduct

The Deputy Chief Justice, Richard Buteera, has cautioned judges to live up to their obligations of conduct while executing duties in their respective workstations so as to exude integrity by avoiding incidences of real or perceived corruption.

“As you perform your roles at the higher bench, the judicial officers of the lower bench look up to you as their role models. You are expected to be good examples to the lower bench. The ball is now in your hands, be ready to take actions that you will defend in your line of duty. Let justice flow like a river in your Court,” Justice Buteera said during the closing ceremony of a two-week induction of 11 newly appointed High Court Judges at Imperial Golf View Hotel in Entebbe on Thursday.

Justice Buteera implored the judges to offer judicial services above self.

“You should appreciate that people today are more enlightened than the ones we served many years ago. In this 4th Industrial Revolution era, cyberspace and social media are here to expose you and your happenings to the entire world in a blink of an eye, otherwise, you may surrender your judicial integrity and independence,” he cautioned.

The Principal Judge Flavian Zeija, further cautioned the new judges to be cognizant of the fact that members of the public pay taxes, which are used to pay their salaries.

“I will be breathing down your neck about performance. You are still fresh in the service, if you think the work is not your calling, it is still early for you to say I will not work,” he said.

Justice Zeija cited an example of a lady judge whom he had in the past cautioned for being on record to have handled only six cases in an entire year.

“I asked her, so when they call you my Lord, you also accept after handling only six cases in a year! Respect is earned, it is not demanded,” he emphasized.

The Chairperson Governing Council of the Judicial Training Institute, Justice Mike Chibita, urged the new judges to be disciplined.