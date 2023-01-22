Deputy CJ warns judges against court middlemen

The Deputy Chief Justice (DCJ) Richard Buteera has asked judicial officers to adopt an open court system to eliminate middlemen acting as court officials.

Justice Buteera who was presiding over the Ntungamo Chief Magistrate’s Court opening in Ntungamo District, said there are people who claim to work for court and extort money from court users to take them to judicial officers which is affecting service delivery.

“Please pursue brokers and get them out of the system. I am sure they are here and they are listening. Let them be sure they will be fought. And those who use them kindly stop so that we all have peace,” he said.

He added: “The constitution of Uganda says that judicial officers derive power from the people and they should be working in the interest of the people.”

Open Court System is a forum where the public interacts freely with justice actors. Judicial officers allow the public to ask questions in an open session and they are responded to.

Justice Buteera’s comments followed Mbarara Resident Judge Justice Allan Nshimye’s submission to eliminate middlemen in the courts who are tarnishing the image of institutions in the region.

“The Judiciary is planning to have a revamped and well-resourced Inspectorate of Courts that will provide information, education and communication materials to empower people on how the Courts operate,” said Justice Buteera.

He added: “The Inspectorate will check on the performance of Judicial Officers. Members of the public can raise their complaints to the Inspectorate of Courts.”

Justice Allan Nshimye, the Mbarara Resident Judge warned the public not to pay any money to court brokers but rather report such characters to the relevant authorities.

“Police have already received reports of bribery of justice actors and these cases will be handled to their logical conclusion,” he said during the January 20 event.