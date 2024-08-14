Deputy IGG dismisses 25 Kyenjojo Parish Chiefs over forgery

Deputy Inspector General of Government Anne Twinomugisha Muhairwe has ordered the Chief Administrative Officer of Kyenjojo District to immediately dismiss 25 parish chiefs.

The August 14 directive follows an investigation by the Inspectorate that uncovered forgery of academic documents by the dismissed officials, who will also be removed from the payroll forthwith.

“The Chief Administrative Officer of Kyenjojo District has been directed to cause the District Service Commission to dismiss 25 Parish Chiefs for uttering forged diploma certificates to gain employment and delete them from the payroll,” the IGG said in a statement.

Muhairwe also directed the CAO to hand over the implicated parish chiefs to the Kyenjojo District Police Commander for further investigations and prosecution.

The investigation revealed that out of the 71 parish chiefs recruited by Kyenjojo District Local Government between September and October 2021, 25 were found to have submitted forged diploma certificates, violating Section A-c (18) of the Public Service Standing Orders, 2021.

According to the press release, the individuals’ fake diploma certificates were purportedly issued by Uganda Pentecostal University, Kyambogo University, Bishop Stuart University, Mountain of the Moon University, Nsamizi Training Institute of Social Development, Kampala University, Makerere University, Kampala International University and Uganda Management Institute.

“All these institutions disowned the diploma transcripts presented, noting that they do not have any records relating to the above-named persons,” the IGG emphasized.