Deputy IGG orders arrest of Bugiri hospital boss

The Deputy Inspector General of Government (DIGG), Ms Anne Muhairwe, has ordered for the arrest of the Bugiri Hospital Medical Superintendent for absenteeism and involvement in sale of government drugs.

This was after the Inspectorate of Government team led by Ms Muhairwe conducted a spot check at hospital.

During the surprise inspection, it was discovered that the medical superintendent, Dr Abubaker Nakendo, was conspicuously absent.

“Some staff that were present indicated that he had not reported to the hospital for about a week,” said one of the IG team members.

The team made attempts to reach him on phone but failed as inspections continued until about 11pm.

The doctor on call, Dr Isiku Christopher, was also not close to the hospital during the inspection but finally appeared hours later.

The shortage of essential medical supplies was another shocking revelation. Staff reported having no access to antiseptics, gloves, blood, condoms or medicines, among others.

One of the patients, Ms Hajira Nairuba at the hospital said they were compelled to purchase their own medications from nearby pharmacies.

Ms Nairuba, a mother who was attending to her son said they had to buy all the drugs, including antimalarial and antibiotics that were used to treat her son.

Another patient, Musa Mukwana with a swollen stomach had to periodically leave the hospital premises with his mother to get food.

The IG team accompanied by the Bugiri District Chief Administrative Officer, Mr Martin Mabandha decided to visit Bugiri Medical Services, allegedly owned by Dr Nakendo where they found drugs and other government medical supplies.

Condoms marked "Government of Uganda – Not for sale" and blood packets from the Uganda Blood Bank, also marked "not for sale," were found in the private facility despite his facilities not being accredited to handle blood, according to the District Health Officer, Dr Stephen Kiirya.

This is when Ms Muhairwe ordered for the arrest and interdiction of Dr Nakendo on sight.