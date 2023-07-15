Deputy IGP camps in Jinja over surge in crime wave

The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj Gen Geoffrey Katsigazi Tumusiime, has camped in Jinja City to ascertain the cause of increasing crime cases, especially in Bugembe Ward, Jinja North Division.

Maj Gen Katsigazi said he led a team from Police headquarters to Kiira Region on three major matters. These matters included looking at general deployment of the force in the region, the performance of officers, and answering queries raised by area Members of Parliament on insecurity in the Sub-region.

Maj Gen Katsigazi, who was on Friday addressing journalists at the Civil Service College Uganda in Jinja City, said insecurity had been reported on the Floor of Parliament, especially in areas of Mafubira, Bugembe (both in Jinja City), and Kakira in Jinja District. This was reported by Jinja North legislator, Mr David Aga Isabirye.

“We have had meetings to look at the issues and see whether the situation is out of hand or manageable. We will also meet the inter-security agencies, including the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), Resident District Commissioners (RDCs), District Security Officers (DISOs), Resident City Commissioners (RCCs), and Internal Security Officers (ISOs),” Maj Gen Katsigazi said.

Maj Gen Katsigazi added that President Museveni has already drafted an executive order instructing the Police to start a policing model at the sub-county level. This will see 18 officers assigned to each sub-county to address the problem.

Maj Gen Katsigazi noted that these officers would be provided with accommodation, two motorcycles and a vehicle to respond to crime issues once reported in the communities.

Mr Richard Gulume, the Jinja RDCD, who is patron of RDCs and RCCs in the Busoga sub-region, said issues concerning security cut across, and the public will be engaged through sensitisation.

The Deputy IGP’s visit to the sub-region follows a series of murders in the area, including that of weightlifter Prossy Nyanga, who was last year murdered while returning to her home in Bugembe.