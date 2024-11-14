Deputy IGP Ochaya warns of rising social media misuse among teen girls

Deputy Inspector General of Uganda Police Force, Mr James Ochaya, has sounded the alarm on a disturbing trend where young girls, some as young as 14, are using social media to seek romantic relationships with older individuals.

"There is a disturbing misuse of social media. We have recorded over 10 cases where young girls are reaching out to us, the older generation, seeking relationships," Ochaya said during the launch of the Child and Family Protection Induction Training Curriculum and Manuals in Kampala on Thursday.

The unregulated nature of social media has created a platform for young girls to misuse it, leaving them vulnerable to exploitation, unwanted pregnancies, and increased risk of HIV infection.

According to the Uganda Aids Commission's Annual Joint Aids Review Report 2023/24, young women bear the largest burden of new HIV infections, with 110,000 new cases reported among women aged 15-24.

Mr Ochaya emphasised the need for strategies to educate young girls about the risks of approaching strangers online.

"If left unchecked, someone could interact with, meet, or even harm these girls, who are unaware of the risks involved in approaching strangers online," he noted.

To address this issue, the police have partnered with the Swedish Embassy and the International Development Law Organization to develop training tools for Child and Family Protection Officers.

Dr John Kamya, Senior Police Commissioner, noted that the curriculum covers law, forensic science, social issues, and human rights concerns for women and children.

The Swedish Embassy's Programme Officer, Ms Charity Ahumuza Magara, highlighted the alarming statistics of children involved in the justice system, with 2,957 children arrested and charged in court, and 37,277 children victims of crime in 2022.

“The Uganda Police Annual Crime Report 2023 shows that out of the 140,088 suspects arrested and charged in court, 2,957 were children. The 2022-2023 Justice Law and Order Sector Report further indicates that in 2022, 37,277 children were victims of crime,” she said.