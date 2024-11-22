Deputy Lord Mayor, Doreen Nyanjura's brother shot dead in mobile money shop raid

One person has been shot dead and another seriously injured in a suspected aggravated robbery in Ntinda, a Kampala suburb.

Kampala Metropolitan deputy spokesperson, ASP Luke Owoyesigyire said police had responded to the scene.

"Kira Road Police have responded to a scene of aggravated robbery in Ntinda. Tragically, one person has been confirmed dead, and another sustained injuries. Further details will be provided as soon as Possible," ASP Oweyesigyire said in a Thursday evening, November 21 statement issued minutes after Kampala Deputy Lord Mayor, Ms Doreen Nyanjura posted on her X handle saying her brother, one Albert Cook Tugume who operates a mobile money shop in the area had been shot dead.

Ms Nyanjura said Tugume,33, was shot three times by unknown assailants who jumped on a waiting boda boda motorcycle and fled the scene after the 8pm attack.

"My young brother, Tugume Albert Cook Apuuli aged 33 years was shot dead by gunmen a few minutes past 8;00PM on Thursday 21st Nov 2024 at his mobile money and agent banking shop on Ntinda Kiwatule Road (Muvule, central road). Cook attempted to take off from the gun men but he could only run so far, the cowards shot him three times, took off with his bag containing the money, mobile agent lines and bank agent machines. The gunmen jumped on a waiting boda boda and took off!," she posted on her x handle.

She identified the injured as one Barnabas, a boda boda rider who tried to rescue her brother.

"Barnabas, we are told is at Mulago hospital receiving treatment, we are praying for his speedy recovery and we are forever indebted to him for his heroic act. A church Service for Albert Cook will be held today, Friday at 2;00PM at St Luke Church Ntinda," she added.





Onlookers gathered at Muvule stage in Kigoowa Ntinda, a Kampala suburb as security operatives comb the scene for evidence after Kampala Deputy Lord Mayor, Doreen Nyanjura 's brother, Albert Cook Tugume, a mobile money agent was shot dead on November 21, 2024.

