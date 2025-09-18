Deputy Prime Minister Nakadama campaigns for opposition MP Basalirwa 

The 3rd Deputy Prime Minister of Uganda and Woman Member of Parliament for Mayuge District, Ms Lukia Isanga Nakadama, has urged Bugiri Municipality constituents to support and re-elect Mr Asuman Basalirwa, who seeks to retain his seat as the area Member of Parliament in the 2026 General Elections.

Mr Basalirwa is the incumbent MP of Bugiri Municipality and is also the president of Justice Forum (JEEMA), a party opposed to Ms Nakadama’s ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), led by President Museveni, who has been in power for four decades.

Mr Basalirwa earlier indicated that he would not seek to challenge Mr Museveni, 81, in the coming elections.

Bugiri Municipality MP, Asuman Basalirwa



Speaking at the 40th anniversary celebrations of the Al-Istiqama Muslim Community in Uganda, held at its headquarters in Bugiri Municipality on Wednesday, Ms Nakadama commended Mr Basalirwa for his impactful contributions in Parliament.

Ms Nakadama highlighted his efforts on several key legislative matters, including the Anti-Homosexuality Bill, which was later enacted into law, and the Counterfeit Goods Bill, among others.

“People of Bugiri Municipality, don’t be tempted to lose Basalirwa. Even as a government, we need his ideas. We would love to see him join the NRM to help enhance service delivery,” Ms Nakadama said.

Ms Nakadama further revealed that following the loss of financial aid from the United States and other countries due to the passing of the Anti-Homosexuality Act, Mr Basalirwa took the initiative to lobby for alternative support.

She added that Mr Basalirwa has been instrumental in supporting community projects and has secured $20 million from the United Arab Emirates to support development projects in the municipality.

“Fellow Muslims, I am an NRM member, but Basalirwa has been a strong pillar on many national issues. We need to work together to ensure he returns to Parliament,” she emphasised.

Sheikh Amuza Igulu, the Bugiri District Kadhi, urged Muslims to uphold the peaceful teachings of Islam and avoid any activities that could tarnish the image of the faith, including involvement in rebel activities.

“Islam is a religion of peace. Let us work to maintain harmony and support national development projects to uplift our communities,” he said.

Sheikh Igulu also called on Muslims to stop undermining fellow believers, particularly those in leadership positions, and instead push collectively for greater representation in government.

In response to criticism from some Muslim factions accusing him of poor service delivery in the municipality, Mr Basalirwa defended his track record.

Mr Basalirwa revealed that his constituency is among the areas set to benefit from the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development (USMID) project, like other areas across the country have.

He said the project, which he lobbied for, will see the construction of 50 kilometres of tarmac roads in Bugiri Town.

“This was achieved through my efforts. Construction is expected to begin before the end of the 2025/2026 financial year,” Mr Basalirwa stated.

As the 2026 General Elections draw closer, 10 parliamentary hopefuls have expressed interest in ejecting Mr Basalirwa, accusing him of incompetence.



The 3rd deputy Prime Minister, Rukia Isanga Nakadama

They include; Mr John Francis Oketcho (NRM), Mr Paul Bindya (People’s Front for Freedom) and Mr Brian Mukwaya (Democratic Party).

Others are Mr Macelino Egesa (National Unity Platform), Mr Mathias Mangeni (Independent), Mr Alamanzan Mukuve (Independent), Mr Fahad Nakalanga (Independent), Mr Stephen Wafula (Forum for Democratic Chamge), Ms Catherine Nalongo Idhagwe (Independent) and Mr Abdallah Magumba (Independent).

With growing competition, the battle for Bugiri Municipality Member of Parliament is expected to be one of the most closely watched in the upcoming elections in Busoga sub-region.