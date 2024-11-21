Deputy RDC Majambere remanded over land grabbing, theft of 157 cows

Rukiga deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Ivan Kamuntu Semakula, popularly known as Majambere has been remanded to prison on allegations of land grabbing and theft of 157 head of cattle.

Majambere was on Thursday arraigned before Gomba Magistrates' Court presided over by Pauline Sabakaki and charged with conspiracy to defraud, stealing cattle and criminal trespass.

He is jointly charged with businessman Amos Mwesigye, a resident of Makerere Kavule, Buyaka Zone in Kampala District.

According to prosecution, Majambere and his accomplices, some of whom are still at large, in August 2023 violently seized 75-yearold Frank Rushanganwa’s 300-acre farmland at Block 75, Plot 2 in Gomba District. Mr Rushanganwa has reportedly held a certificate of title for the land since 2003.

During the incident, Majembere and his accomplices allegedly stole 157 cows valued at Shs318 million and transported them to an unknown location.

Court heard that Majambere claims to have purchased part of the land from his co-accused, Mwesigye in 2020, who, in turn, claimed that he had bought the entire property in 2018 but failed to present proof of his purchase.

The two are said to have sold part of the disputed land to some unsuspecting individuals.

In March 2024, court issued an eviction order to Mwesigye but he and Majambere allegedly continued threaten Mr Rushanganwa. Consequently, Mr Rushanganwa who feared for his life petitioned State House Ant Corruption Unit subsequently leading to Majambere’s arrest and arraignment.

The magistrate remanded him until December 3 when he will be returned to court for mention of the case.