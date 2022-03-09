Deputy Speaker to NGOs: Leave politics for us

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, has told non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to stop engaging in politics and instead concentrate on humanitarian assistance.

“You should leave politics for us while you concentrate on your work and if you need help, consult us the politicians,” Ms Among said.

She made the directive while meeting officials from Hope Christian Aid Uganda, an NGO headquartered in the UK, which is conducting charity activities in Kasanda District, at the weekend. The delegation had paid a courtesy visit to the Deputy Speaker to brief her on their activities in the country.

Ms Among said a number of NGOs come into the country and become embroiled in politics.

“The problem is when NGOs come here [Uganda] and become politicians. Come and do the Christian work, help the poor, come and do the skilling, but don’t come and become politicians. All you need to do is to work with politicians like us to help you in getting what you need to achieve. I can assure you we will be in very good partnership,’’ she said.

Her comments come after President Museveni repeatedly attacked international and national organisations involved in accountability and governance sectors.

Many of them have either been suspended, their offices vandalised and no investigations carried or have been referred to financial intelligence authorities on charges of money laundering.

Ms Among, however, said aid agencies that come to the country to transform the lives of the poor people will be helped to achieve their desired targets.

She said Parliament is ready to help Hope Christian Aid Uganda to manage their taxes or even waive taxes imposed on equipment that are given to Ugandans at no costs.

“I want to thank you for creating jobs for our people. Most Ugandans have been [travelling to other countries] looking for jobs, but when you bring the skilling in Uganda and creating jobs for our youth. This makes us to have a very active youth in Uganda and it helps us in building the country. On the safety of the equipment you have brought, we shall offer you the help,” she said.

She also warned churches against engaging in mischievous activities including defrauding the government by asking for tax exemptions and waivers and then sell things for which taxes have been waived.

“The problem we have with most churches is that some people use the name of the church or individuals to bring in these things [aid equipment] and then come and sell them,” she said.