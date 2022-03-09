Deputy Speaker to NGOs: Leave politics for us

The Deputy Speaker, Ms Anita Among, hands a plaque to Mr Cornel Bodmariu, the director of Hope Christian Aid, at Parliament on March 7, 2022. PHOTO/ DAVID LUBOWA

By  Franklin Draku

What you need to know:

  • Among told the NGOs to focus on their work to help the people of Uganda.

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, has told non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to stop engaging in politics and instead concentrate on humanitarian assistance.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.