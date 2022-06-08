Deserted at three, Akeso stays at school against all odds

At a tender age of three, Joan Ruth Akeso was abandoned by her parents in Apai Village, Apai Parish, Ochero Sub-county, Kaberamaido District.

Her parents separated in 2009, leaving her in the care of her elder sister.

Akeso, who is now 16 years old, has been forced to fend for herself after her elder sister was married off.

Despite calls to abandon education and follow her sister’s path, Akeso has persisted with her studies amid challenges.

The Primary Seven candidate of Akaborepoli Primary School says her parents have since moved on with other partners after their divorce.

“They left me in the hands of my elder sister, who was married off, leaving me to fend for myself at the age of six, and at the mercy of the community,” Akeso says.

“I have never seen my father since 2009. I only hear rumours that he is in Kaberamaido Town with another wife. Mum also moved on with another husband in Serere District. I survive at the mercy of the community, and teachers buy me books and food,” she adds.

Due to the current food shortages, the 16-year-old sometimes spends days on an empty stomach.

When her living conditions became worse, Akeso approached her relatives a month ago to help her locate her father, but none was of help.

“I had no one to take care of me. I instead cried out to my deputy head teacher who sacrificed the little she had for me. I regret why I was born into this hostile situation,” Akeso says.

She also tried reaching out to her mother but was disappointed.

“She told me to get marred since she is also finding life unbearable at her current marital home,” the 16-year-old says.

Akeso, who desires to become a nurse, thanks her teachers for helping her register for Primary Leaving Examination.

However, her hope is that she can get help from well-wishers to pay her fees after finishing primary education.

Ms Winifred Agaro, the deputy head teacher of Akoborepoli Primary School, says Akeso is among the 10 best performing pupils .

She adds that teachers also contribute to her needs.

“We have always prayed with her and committed her life to God,” Ms Agaro says, adding that the school has three other pupils in Akeso’s state.

The 16-year-old says she also receives support from medical workers at Ochero Health Centre III whenever she falls sick.

“They have always accorded me special attention knowing the situation I am in. They have always offered me diagnosis, malaria drugs, and mosquito nets,” Akeso adds.

Her mother, Ms Alice Akeso, told Daily Monitor that she is not solely to blame for her daughter’s situation.

“I moved on with another man. I expected my former husband to take care of his children,” Ms Akeso says.

She adds that her former husband, Michael Orobo upon divorce, took back all the bride price he gave to her family.

She says as a result, her family cannot cater for Akeso.