Deserter takes charge of Entebbe Expressway for two years

A policeman, who has been the officer-in-charge of the Entebbe Expressway Toll Plaza for more than two years, has been found to be a deserter.

The police constable allegedly deserted with a motorcycle in 2019 at Police Marine Base at Kigo in Makindye Ssabagabo, Wakiso District, before he deployed himself at the toll gate as the officer-in-charge.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesman Luke Owoyesigyire confirmed the arrest.

“He is detained at Nateete Police Station. We have also recovered our motorcycle that he was using. He had removed the number plate, but we were able to find it,” Mr Owoyesigyire said.

The area police have been receiving complaints of an officer in civilian clothes, who has been extorting money from motorists, and allows them to break traffic rules at the toll gate.

Mr Owoyesigyire said last week they got information that he was at the toll gate and sent a team to verify his particulars.

“The officers met him but he could not give them definite answers so they took him to the mother police station to get further details,” he said.

It is alleged that during arrest at the toll gate, he told the officers that he was a police crime intelligence operative attached to Nkokonjeru Police Post under Nsangi Police Station.

The area commander drove him to Nateete Police Station where he gave a different account.

“He identified himself as a police officer attached to Makerere Police Station under Wandegeya Police Division, but the harsh conditions he faced while he was on course in Kigo forced him to desert in 2019,” Mr Owoyesigyire said.

Police confirmed that he was on course at Kigo before he left the force.

The police management also discontinued his salary after declaring him a deserter.

The suspect is expected at the Police Disciplinary Court this week.

Penalties

Section 59 of the Police Act states that it is criminal for a police officer to desert the force, and on conviction, he or she is liable for imprisonment for a year.