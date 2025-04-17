Desist from politics of violence, says Kaziimba

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, the Most Rev Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu has called for peace, as Ugandans prepare for the 2026 General Elections.

While delivering his Easter message to the faithful during a press conference at his residence in Namirembe, Kampala City, on Wednesday April 16, 2025, Archbishop Kaziimba urged Ugandans to desist from politics of violence and decried the insecurity in the neighbouring countries that has left dozens killed and others displaced.

“I strongly urge Ugandans to safeguard our country’s stability amidst regional instability. We must not import the politics of violence. Let us be a haven of peace in the region and promote dialogue over violence,” he said.

“Respect for human dignity must remain at the centre of our national and regional engagements,” he added.

Archbishop Kaziimba explained that since the year began, Uganda has registered more than 64,711 new arrivals of refugees from the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo, many of whom are left without adequate shelter, food, or healthcare.

He said as believers preach about hope, renewal, and showing love and compassion during Lent and Easter, they should pray for peace in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

“I am glad our Directorate of Household and Community Transformation (HCT) is doing some work in addressing gender-based violence among refugees in Nakivale Refugee Settlement, but this is not enough. Immediate support is needed to respond to urgent needs like food, hygiene kits for mothers and girls, shelters, medical supplies and clothes, both at the transit centres and in the settlements,” he said.

Corruption

Archbishop Kaziimba also condemned acts of drug abuse and corruption in the country, saying such vices are detrimental to the survival and well-being of citizens.

“I’m very much concerned about the increasing rate of corruption both in private and public institutions. The media has been filled with reports of some members of public institutions getting huge sums of money for no clear reason at the expense of hospitals that are dilapidated with not enough drugs and medical practitioners, schools being underfunded, poor roads, among others,” he said, adding: “Corruption is not only a legal and governance issue—it is also a deeply spiritual and moral issue. It reflects a heart that has turned away from God and from loving one’s neighbour.”

Archbishop Kaziimba called upon those engaged in evil deeds to take advantage of the Easter season to repent, renew their faith in God, and develop empathy for others. He also tasked those in leadership positions to look beyond themselves and uphold integrity, justice, and accountability for the good of all Ugandans. Recent media reports indicate that a section of Members of Parliament allegedly bagged Shs100 million each to back a controversial Bill that intends to empower army courts to try civilians.

Archbishop Kaziimba said as Christians celebrate the resurrection of Christ this Easter, people should also renew their commitment to being faithful stewards of God's creation.

“Just as Easter symbolises new life and hope, we too must bring hope to our planet, which suffers under the weight of pollution, deforestation, and land degradation, which has led to extreme weather events causing adverse effects of climate change,” the head of the Church of Uganda, said.

He revealed that the Provincial Assembly of the Church of Uganda earmarked March as an environment month. Archbishop Kaziimba commended dioceses that heeded the call of creating awareness, sensitising the masses in churches and communities. He also called all stakeholders to take decisive action by prioritising increased investments in health systems, innovations, the healthcare workforce, and regular maternal and perinatal death surveillance and response (MPDSR) reviews, among others.

About Easter

Christians will this Sunday join the rest of the world to celebrate Easter Day, which symbolises the resurrection of Jesus Christ. The Church of Uganda will celebrate this Easter under the theme: “Jesus’ Resurrection, Our Hope for Eternity”—drawn from 1 Corinthians 15:12–58 and Matthew 28:1–15.



