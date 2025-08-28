Detection dogs enhance fight against illegal wildlife trade

As Uganda continues its efforts to combat wildlife crime, conservationists have urged the government to intensify the deployment of canine units in national parks and at international transit points throughout the country. The move is seen as critical to strengthening the fight against the illegal wildlife trade. The Chief Executive Officer of the African Wildlife Foundation (AWF), Mr Kaddu Sebunya, emphasised the role of highly trained detection dogs in identifying contraband such as ivory, pangolin scales, and rhino horn, tools that have significantly enhanced enforcement capacity in Uganda.

“Over the past nine years, these canine units have intercepted illegal wildlife products destined for international markets, supported intelligence-led enforcement actions that disrupted criminal networks, and created deterrence for traffickers simply by being visible and effective,” Mr Sebunya said. He made the remarks during the official handover of Uganda’s canine units based in Entebbe and the Karuma-Murchison Falls Conservation Area to the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), at the Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education Centre (UWEC) in Entebbe on Tuesday.

“This programme is not just a success story in Uganda. Across Africa, in Kenya, Tanzania, Botswana, Cameroon, and Mozambique, the Canines for Conservation Programme has become a front-line defence against wildlife trafficking,” he added. To further bolster enforcement, AWF has donated three additional trained dogs to enhance the capabilities of the Entebbe and Karuma units, bridging past investments with future efforts. The UWA Director of Field Operations, Mr Charles Tumwesigye, said the Canines for Conservation Programme, launched in 2016, was initiated in response to Uganda’s growing vulnerability to wildlife trafficking, an issue that had placed the country on the global red list.

“Between 2011 and 2013, there was a global surge in the illegal ivory trade. CITES (the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora) raised concerns, and Uganda was identified as one of the key countries facilitating this trade,” Mr Tumwesigye explained. He noted that the deployment of the incorruptible canine units, along with other enforcement mechanisms, led to a dramatic reduction in Uganda’s role as a transit point for contraband.

“We’ve had numerous arrests at the airport and within the country thanks to the canine unit. Uganda, which had been blacklisted, was eventually removed from the list after demonstrating its capacity to combat illegal wildlife trafficking,” he said.

“As a result, we no longer see cases of ivory or other wildlife contraband from Uganda being seized abroad. We are detecting it here, and we’ve progressed further by using tracker dogs to prevent poaching at its source,” he added. Mr Tumwesigye reaffirmed UWA’s commitment to strengthening the programme and ensuring Uganda is not used as a conduit for wildlife trafficking. Ms Imelda Imetur, warden of the Canine Unit, said the deployment of dogs at Entebbe International Airport has led to a significant drop in trafficking cases over the years.

“In 2016, we used to apprehend up to five individuals daily. By 2018, the numbers began to drop, and today, we can go a week without making a single arrest,” she said. Ms Imetur said the unit currently comprises 22 handlers, 12 detection dogs, and two tracker dogs, operating across the Karuma and Entebbe sections.

“The programme has been about 80 percent efficient. The remaining 20 percent relies on handlers using their own observation skills. Uganda was once known as a source or conduit for wildlife contraband, but today, we’ve been removed from that list,” she said.





Stay updated by following our WhatsApp and Telegram channels;