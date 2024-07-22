Detractors want to destroy Buganda, says Mayiga

Buganda Kingdom Prime Minister (katikkiro) Charles Peter Mayiga Thursday afternoonlaunched a veiled attack on apparent detractors, saying "they are intent to destroy" Uganda’s largest monarchy.

“There are enemies of Buganda, and some include those you see sponsored to endlessly attack Buganda on social media,” he said on Monday.

Mayiga said majority of Buganda’s enemies are within metropolitan Kampala but funded by known diaspora elements who he preferred to name in future.

“They pretend to be speaking out of excessively loving Buganda, but they are liars with their own intentions of disrupting the kingdom,” he told journalists in Mengo, reiterating Kabaka Mutebi II’s 30th coronation anniversary address on July 31, 2023.

“We have another category of people who are working day and night to weaken or even put an end to the monarchy. They even took their games to Namibia,” Buganda’s katikkiro since May 13, 2013 remarked at a Monday press conference in Kampala.

Although Mayiga did not name any individuals, he appeared to be targeting Buganda clan chiefs who were preventively arrested in Namibia on an independent visit to Kabaka Ronald Mutebi II, against the kingdom’s creed.

“These people are the ones who have been going around Namibian missions in the world staging scenes embarrassing Buganda while disguising and demanding that they want to see the kabaka,” the katikkiro stated.

Still on Monday, Mayiga echoed warnings that Bugada will not look on as the kingdom comes under farther disdain.

“We are not seated, and we shall not just look on as our king is disrespected. We want Buganda to denounce all these people who have been sent,” he emphasized.

Mayiga added: “On behalf of Buganda, I apologize to Namibia over the misconduct of these inhumane individuals who worried Namibian authorities while Kabaka was recuperating from the country.”

"Buganda faces disruptors with the intent of destroying the kingdom and weakening its institutions. We have been warning about these individuals. We will not rest as we see the Kabaka being undermined by these people. These people have been visiting the Namibian Embassy under… pic.twitter.com/1fceB4dpTX — NTV UGANDA (@ntvuganda) July 22, 2024

Kabaka Mutebi is due to mark 31 years since his coronation on July 31, 2024, but it is not certain whether he will publicly grace the commemoration.

"Since the Kabaka is still under medication we request Kabaka's subject to remain patient and continue praying for him for the meantime," Prince Crispin Jjunju Kiweewa told journalists moments after the returning monarch reached Uganda’s Entebbe Airport overnight Sunday.