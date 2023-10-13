Developer defies RCC’s directive, constructs in green space

A private developer has defied the directive of the Masaka Resident City Commissioner, proceeding with construction works in a green space along Broadway Road in Masaka City.

Mr Ahmed Kateregga Musaazi, the RCC in charge of Kimaanya/ Kabonera Municipality, had last month halted the construction works at Plot 14, Baines Terrace, adjacent to Court Lane Hotel which is publicly known to be a green belt.

The ongoing project is owned by Masaka businessman, Mr Walter Kawuma. The latter first levelled the site before fencing it off and embarked on construction works.

According to Mr Kateregga, he sent a team to the site after realizing that Mr Kawuma had defied his directive and the developer claimed he had got clearance from the city planning unit.

“I am still wondering how the technical people who are supposed to offer guidance on issues of planning could clear a developer to put a permanent structure in a green belt,” he said in an interview on Monday

However, according to the development permission report issued by Masaka City Council in July this year, Mr Kawuma was cleared by the city authorities to put up a restaurant in the green belt.

Mr Kawuma insists that he is the rightful owner of the disputed piece of land, explaining that he took all the necessary steps and secured a title deed.

“I have all the documents clearing me to use that piece of land, whoever is contesting the ongoing construction works should engage the city council for clarification,” he said.

Mr Martin Kigozi, the Masaka City physical planner, said the city physical planning committee on the guidance of the National Building Review Board okayed the project.

“The development of private green spaces is okay so long as the developer does not contravene the guidelines that allow erecting recreational facilities, restaurants, or parking lots among other projects which environmentally friendly,” he added.

Masaka City Building Control Committee chairperson, Ms Alice Nanungi said her office approved Mr Kavuma’s building plan after being satisfied with the documents he submitted.