Developers summit draws 500 tech enthusiasts

At least 500 people are attending the Uganda Developers Summit in Kampala.

The two-day summit, which started yesterday at the ICT Hub in Nakawa, Kampala, is sponsored by Nation Media Group-Uganda (NMG-U), Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, and the Refactory Academy, among others.

Speaking at the event launch yesterday, Ms Aminah Zawedde, the Permanent Secretary of the ICT Ministry, said the world is increasingly focused on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics and such summits are organised to guide and support individuals passionate about these fields by providing them with opportunities to learn and grow.

“…I want this to be clear, when I say everyone can innovate, you don’t have to have done a three-year course of software engineering to be an innovator. And in Africa, we need as many innovators as possible because as Africans we have so many challenges,” Ms Zawedde said.

She said this summit will provide an overarching implementation framework for a well-connected Uganda which delivers on the opportunities presented by the various technologies.

“The sessions that will be covered during the summit speak directly to the pillars of our digital transformation roamap,” she said.

She added: “As a ministry, we are pleased by the different initiatives that you have undertaken to strengthen the digital ecosystem.

The NMG-Uganda General Manager Commercial, Mr Sam Barata, said there is need to harness opportunities due to the evolving technology and the evolving ecosystems around the world.

“Our resources, skills and talents play big in this global resource world… We think Uganda is a place to play, a very big place to play both for now and ten years down the road and it’s important that such summits and talks create an opportunity to tell our people that there are plenty of opportunities in some of these areas,” Mr Barata said.

Mr Barata dismissed claims that Artificial Intelligence is taking away jobs.

“There’s been a lot of talk that Artificial Intelligence and machine learning are taking away jobs but that’s not the case, actually they’re helping us become better at our jobs so what we should really do is be able to learn how to use these opportunities to make ourselves better, therefore to work smarter and work faster and become more efficient,” he said.

Mr Michael Niyitegeka, the executive director of the Refactory Academy, said the summit will bring together software developers to create a platform where the developer ecosystem is able to connect, engage, and learn.

“The summit gives an opportunity for networking since we have the mentorship launches, as well as the career fair, career booth. And the intention is to speak to people that are employing, speak to people that are going to hire, and showcase talent,” Mr Niyitegeka said.

The summit is running under the theme “positioning Uganda’s tech talent for digital economic growth”.