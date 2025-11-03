Deworming horror:100 pupils given wrong drug

Ntungamo District leaders have launched an investigation into a troubling incident at Kajumbajumba Primary School in Kyafoora Parish, Rugarama North Sub-county, where health workers mistakenly administered the wrong drug to over 100 pupils during a deworming exercise.

The incident that left many pupils unconscious, caused widespread panic, with at least 44 pupils hospitalised across various health facilities, sparking fear and anxiety among the public.

“Following the Integrated Child Health Days (ICDHs), the vaccination team on Friday went to the school and used phenobarbitone instead of mabendazole. Over 100 are unconscious and admitted in various clinics and facilities,” said Dr Amon Bahati, the district health officer.

He added, “We need urgent help to evacuate children for further management.

The wrong use of drugs was due to the out-of-stock of Mebendazole, and the team mistakenly picked phenobarbitone tin instead of Albendazole tin. Out of the 2000 children dewormed, 100 need attention.” Across Uganda, health workers are currently implementing Integrated Child Health Days (ICHDs), during which children under 12 receive various vaccines and deworming tablets.

Albendazole, the intended medication, is a prescription antiparasitic used to treat a range of intestinal and tissue-based worm infections. After the drug was administered at Kajumbajumba Primary School, pupils began falling ill. In response, Dr Bahati shared a message on the district health workers’ WhatsApp group, which later circulated publicly.

The message clarified that phenobarbitone, a drug typically used to calm individuals with violent or mental health conditions, had been administered instead of Albendazole. Phenobarbitone (also known as phenobarbital) is a long-acting barbiturate primarily used as an anticonvulsant to treat epilepsy. It can also serve as a short-term sedative to relieve anxiety or induce drowsiness.

The message was a response to calls for emergency intervention. Dr Bahati explained that it was intended to calm fears, as many parents initially believed vaccines were to blame, raising concerns about potential resistance to immunisation efforts. “Response from communities was turning against immunisation. When we investigated, we found the cause and withdrew the team immediately. We hope the situation remains normal,” he said.

The District Chief Administrative Officer, Mr Fedelis Kizza, confirmed that officials and health teams are investigating how a Grade A drug was mistakenly administered under a Class C system.

“At the moment, we have concentrated on treating the victims. As I speak, they are all out of danger. The next step will be to investigate how these drugs got there, how they were administered, and who is responsible for it. Whether it is a result of negligence or a simple human error, and who should be held individually liable,” he said.

The Resident District Commissioner, Ms Mirriam Mugisha Kagaiga, emphasised the importance of a thorough investigation, especially given the potential impact on public trust in immunisation programmes. “We are so happy with the response of our medical teams on the incident.

However, I feel a lot must be investigated. I am impressed that the children are out of danger and the ICHD is going on well. Vaccination is a core programme under this government, and anything that happens within it is a cause of worry,” she said.

This is not the first immunisation-related incident in Ntungamo District. In 2010, a child died at Kishami Health Centre after choking on an Albendazole tablet that was swallowed without medical supervision.



