Dfcu Bank to appeal Shs34b court verdict

Dfcu Bank says it will appeal a High Court ruling that held it liable to pay more than Shs34 billion to businessman Ephraim Ntaganda and his company, Excellent Assorted Manufacturers.

High Court Judge Boniface Wamala, on August 16, ordered dfcu Bank to pay the businessman and his company the billions among other directives. The bank will also have to return a number of land titles to the businessman and his enterprise.

“The judgement was issued against dfcu and the bank intends to appeal the judgement, and has filed a notice of appeal. Dfcu Bank will continue to pursue its rights within the confines of the law,” Jude Kansiime, the head of marketing at dfcu Bank, told Sunday Monitor in a response to our inquiry.

Mr Ntaganda and his lawyers declined to comment on the decision.

Mr Ntaganda raised several objections, including disputing various deductions made from both his personal account and the one belonging to his company, which was held by Crane Bank. Dfcu Bank took over many of the assets of Crane Bank after it was closed by Bank of Uganda.

Mr Ntaganda had multiple bank accounts and had availed himself of various loan facilities from Crane Bank. His argument was centred on the fact that Crane Bank, on an annual basis, would prepare and present him with letters which he would sign, trusting that the bank was acting honestly and in good faith.

The court found that dfcu Bank, through the defunct Crane Bank, “breached contractual and fiduciary duties/obligations owed to Mr Ntaganda and Excellent Assorted Manufacturers Assorted Ltd by dealing with their respective accounts “in an unlawful, unauthorised and/or irregular manner.”

The court also found that land belonging to Excellent Assorted Manufacturers Assorted Ltd located on Plot 302 Kibuga Block 21 FRV 1352 Folio 5 at Busega 239 Kampala (and now comprised in FRV 1352 Folio 5 Plot 1220 Kibuga Block 21 Busega after subdivision) was lawfully issued, is valid and is not liable to cancellation by dfcu Bank.

Judge Wamala ordered that dfcu Bank is not entitled to enforce the securities over the properties comprised in Busiro, Plot 978 Block 333; Land at Nabbingo; Plot 1506 Busiro Block 33, Land at Nabbingo, Plot 75 Kampala Road (together with the plot of land situated between Plot 75 Kampala Road and Plot 20 Buganda Road Kampala FRV 1276 Folio 18) and FRV 1352 Folio 5 Plot 302 Block 21 at Busega, (now FRV 1352 Folio 5 Plot 1220 Kibuga Block 21 Busega); and the plaintiffs are entitled to have the said properties released from the respective mortgages.

The orders

Judge Wamala ordered dfcu Bank to pay $2.9m (Shs10.7b) and Shs9.9 billion to Mr Ntaganda and his company. Dfcu Bank was also ordered to release Shs2.75 billion that is held by the bank to both Mr Ntaganda and Excellent Assorted Manufacturers Assorted Ltd.

Dfcu Bank was also ordered to pay Shs500m as general damages to Mr Ntaganda and Excellent Assorted Manufacturers Assorted Ltd as well as interest on general damages at the rate of eight percent per annum from the date of judgment until full payment.

Dfcu Bank was also ordered to pay interest on the sum of Shs3.1 billion at the rate of 24 percent per annum from the date of judgment until full payment.