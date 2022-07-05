DGF now resumes support operation

Development partners of the Democratic Governance Facility (DGF), a civil society funding body, yesterday said they are resuming their supportive role for various governance activities.

DGF’s tenure ends in December .

The development comes after President Museveni lifted the ban on their activities last month.

“The current phase of the DGF was set to run from January 2018 to December 2022. During the months that remain, we look forward to welcoming government of Uganda representatives to the board and steering committee of the DGF,” reads in part a statement that was released last evening .

“We look forward to working with the government of Uganda and the civil society to advance Uganda’s national priorities and commitments as stated in the Constitution, Vision 2040 and the Third National Development Plan (NDP III), as well as the national commitments to implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals in Uganda,” they added.

Background

Mr Museveni suspended the facility in February 2021.

The head of State had accused DGF of operating a multi-billion donor fund without a government representation in its decision making structures.

The suspension halted DGF funded activities of more than 80 state and non-state implementing partners; and significantly impacted individuals, communities and institutions.

The development partners supporting DGF that welcomed the resumption of operations yesterday include Austria, Denmark, the European Union, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden.