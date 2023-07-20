Diabetes association warns against herbs

The Uganda Diabetes Association has warned people with the condition against using herbal medicines for treatment, saying it increases the risk of severe complications and death.

Speaking in an interview with the Monitor on July 14 during their annual conference in Kampala, Dr William Lumu, the president of the association said about 80 percent of diabetes patients have been lured by herbalists to use their concoctions as treatment at some point.

“I have seen many people coming to the hospital, after taking their herbal medicine, they want us to troubleshoot. But how do you expect us to troubleshoot things we are not sure about?” he asked.

He added: “People who are pro-herbal medicine, they usually want to put it on us that people who are doing conventional medicine are against them. We are not against them. The thing is about doing things ethically.”

Dr Lumu said effective treatment for diabetes which improves a patient’s quality of life goes beyond only controlling blood sugar.

“Diabetes is multi-systemic. We have issues with the eyes, teeth and the gum, the heart, liver and kidneys which can be affected by the condition. If you summarise all those issues into only blood glucose, then that is very unfortunate. Are you saying the medicine that reduces blood glucose will solve all those issues? We need to be ethical,” he added.

This information comes amid increased counter-accusations between herbalists and the National Drug Authority (NDA) about approval and ethics around the marketing of herbal medicines.

Some herbalists have previously accused the government and NDA of hindering them from “helping” people when the authority questioned their products, which some had not been approved or subjected to clinical trials to determine effectiveness and safety.

Dr Charles Oyoo Akiya, the commissioner for non-communicable diseases at the Ministry of Health said during the conference that doctors should aim to provide the best possible care as the government moves to address supply of medicines, staffing gaps and infrastructure.