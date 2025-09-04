Dialogue to dissension: A peek into debate on disputed issues

The March 1994 Constituent Assembly (CA) elections overseen by Stephen Besweri Akabway were largely regarded as free and fair, but not without campaign histrionics of political corruption by Movement candidates—offering inducements to voters--which set a dangerous precedent, 30 years later today. The Maruzi County (Apac District) delegate Akbar Adoko Nekyon, who died in 2018, told this newspaper in 2001 that he had never experienced such extensive buying of votes before.

Nonetheless, the Movement-leaning delegates swept the central and western regions, while the Opposition—DP and UPC, although banned and operated loosely—won largely in the north and eastern regions. The CA comprised of 284 in whose hands fell responsibility of debating the new constitution order. The first constitution forged leading to independence in 1962 had been abrogated four years later owing to the birthed suspicion and mistrust and other social dynamics that arose when the British colonialists created project called Uganda.

Fast forward to 1994, while consensus was easily reached on most issues, there was butting heads on key issues such as the system of governance, federalism, return of cultural institutions, and the land question. Some issues remain polarising 30 years later. During the CA debate, caucuses such as Buganda Caucus and National Caucus for Democracy were constituted to deliberate the contentious issues like political pluralism and federal. However, the fault lines surfaced as early as 1989 during the consultative process led by the Uganda Constitution Commission under the leadership of former Chief Justice Benjamin Odoki. The Commission had a modus operandi where, in addition to written submissions, they organised seminars and meetings at every sub-county and the Commission offices in Kampala for oral submissions.

“Only then could areas of consensus and the controversial issues of the institution clearly emerge... If the new Constitution was to be a truly people’s constitution, we were convinced that the list - or agenda - of constitutional issues to be discussed had to emerge from the people themselves,” the draft report states.

In the 25,547 written submissions, there was a consensus on the sovereignty of the people, supremacy of the Constitution, fundamental rights and freedoms, checks on executive power and term limits, national unity, and socio-economic development.

Meanwhile, the form of government pitted federalism against unitary government, and it was a tug of war between those who wanted traditional leaders restored and those who abhorred them. President Milton Obote had abolished cultural institutions in 1966 after overthrowing the 1962 Constitution. The Commission recommended the restoration of the cultural leaders. The new arrangement, however, significantly limited the power of traditional leaders in cultural and development matters. The choice of a national language also elicited sharp division between Luganda and Swahili supporters. The Commission discarded the idea of a national language, only maintaining English as the official one.

Other controversial issues included the electoral system, where some supported the present system of winner-takes-all over proportional representation. Even though the majority supported the representation of the army in Parliament, there was strong opposition. The Commission recommended the former, but not permanently.

Contentious Issues

The CA divided into committees, scrutinised 373 articles of the Commission report and drew up positions adopted by the Assembly. The CA, which drafted the final constitution, resolved a number of the controversial issues faced by the Commission by consensus and upheld the recommendations on traditional leaders, the electoral system, and army representation. Still, heated and unwinding debates were common, but technically, an issue was considered contentious if the motion was supported by the majority of delegates voting but did not obtain the required two-thirds. In the paper, The Challenges of Constitution Making and Implementation, Justice Odoki says that where consensus was not obtained, the matter would be resolved by voting.

“The motion would be carried if it obtained the support of not less than two-thirds of the delegates voting. A contentious matter would be referred to the minister, who would present it to the nation for resolution through a national referendum,” he writes. Mr Wandera Ogalo, a CA delegate recalled that the handling of the governance system as the most contentious, federalism as the most dramatic, and land as the only one where all delegates stood against Museveni’s strong wishes. “Those were the major things that occupied us,” he said.

Federalism

Article 5(1) of the 1995 Constitution designated Uganda as a Republic. But this was not without contention, specifically from the Buganda Kingdom. Mengo had, since colonial times, pushed an agenda for independence, only settling for semi-federalism at independence. When the opportunity arose for debate on the matter again in 1995, Mengo did not waste time, forming alliances and strategising for another shot. This made the debate on whether the country remained a republic or adopted federalism one of the most heated and divisive. “The form of government was very contentious. At independence, we had a semi-federal form of government. In 1969, we went fully republican,” Miria Matembe, who represented Mbarara District in the CA, said.

Uganda became a Republic in 1967, followed by the abolition of the kingdoms by President Obote. Museveni restored the kingdoms in 1993. The Buganda Kingdom was at the forefront of the push for the adoption of the federal form of governance and secured backing from Teso, Lango, and Acholi. John Eresu, the delegate representing Kaberamaido, moved the motion on the adoption of a federal type of governance to give the issue a national appeal.

To the shock of many, however, the Chief Prince of Buganda, Beseri Mulondo, representing Mityana South, the last speaker on the motion, switched sides, opposing the motion much desired by his kingdom. Mulondo is said to have been wary of the support rendered by members of the Uganda Peoples Congress, whose relations with Buganda remained bitter since the 1966 Crisis.

Former Ugandan president Apollo Milton Obote and current President Museveni. PHOTO/COMBO

“There had been behind-the-scenes discussion by the proponents of federalism from Buganda and the other parts of the country. Prof George Kanyihamba was the second last to speak, and he did not subscribe to federalism. So they were happy that their man was going to speak last. Only to discover or to be shocked that he was also on the other side,” John Kakande, then a journalist with the New Vision, said.

“So even those who had agreed to support it from other regions, now seeing the Sabalangira opposing the very motion they had agreed on behind the scenes, were angered, and that’s how it was lost. It destroyed Mulondo’s political career. He was subsequently appointed the chairman of the Ugandan Land Commission,” he added.

To assuage the federalists, the framers included a clause of regional governments, with two or more governments free to cooperate on culture, development, and social services. This has not been tested yet. In 2009, the Kabaka (king) of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi, renewed calls for Federo, which have proved futile to date.

“We said that federal could be taken care of by decentralisation, but decentralisation didn’t. It didn’t because not sufficient powers were given to the districts in terms of taxes, in terms of finance. And then, unfortunately, the executive started clawing back some powers from the districts and investing them into the central government,” Mr Ogalo said.

Governance system

After settling on the republic, it was time to agree on governance details. It took the delegates four days to vote on whether Uganda remained under the disguised one-party system known as the Movement or opened up the political space to allow activities of political parties. While the Constitution Commission had reported that the majority of Ugandans were apprehensive and did not want the return of political parties, at least not immediately, the system of governance became an issue of contention in the CA. The country had been under a one-party state since 1986 when Museveni-led guerrillas took over power.

Advocates of the return of political parties in the CA attempted a spirited fight against the majority Movementists in a four-day-long debate that, on the final day, resulted in an exchange of words and a walkout, handing the latter a win. Those who opposed the enshrining of the Movement and wanted the clause deleted were led by then DP President Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere, supported by Cecilia Ogwal, and other prominent individuals like Joash Mayanja Nkangi, Prof Dani Nabudere, Aggrey Awori, and Adoko Nekyon. Matayo Kyaligonza, Medi Kaggwa, Dickens Mushemeza, Amanya Mushega, Miria Matembe, and Prof George Kanyeihamba Amanya Mushega were, on the other hand, the most vocal supporters of the Movement.

Miria Matembe

The issue was so contentious that unofficial caucuses were formed, with the supporters of the Movement being largely those from the NRM, while proponents of political parties formed the National Caucus for Democracy. “Several caucuses were formed to organise support for various positions in the draft constitution. The main ones were the National Caucus for Democracy (NCD), the NRM Caucus, and the Buganda Caucus. NCD became the principal platform for the immediate restoration of multi-party politics. The NRM Caucus was committed to blocking such immediate restoration and advocated a no-party (Movement) system of politics for the time being,” Justice Odoki writes in The Challenges of Constitution Making and Implementation. A total of 199 delegates voted in favour of the Movement system, with Maj Gen David Tinyefuza, who later became Sejusa, and Lt Col Sserwanga Lwanga abstained, the Monitor reported. Consequently, the Movement system was enshrined in the Constitution with other political systems in abeyance.

Maj Gen David Tinyefuza

In the early years of the Constitution, the proponents of an open political space continued agitation. It formed the basis of Mr Ssemogerere’s campaign in the 1996 elections But Mr Ogalo says there was still a sense of respect for the Constitution that no man dared to defy its provisions unilaterally. “Politically, the country continued to have issues because we had locked out, we had not allowed the freedom of association. We had more or less locked up political parties. Although we were implementing it according to what we had passed in the Movement system, the country was not at peace as far as the political systems were concerned. And that is why you see that eventually in 2005, we had to change and go multi-partisan,” he said.

He added: “We had to undo the mistake we made in 1995, in which we constitutionalised the Movement system. It was not something that could stand in the light of the fundamental rights and freedoms in Chapter Four. Yes. You couldn’t reconcile it. So eventually the Movement system had to go. But you can see that even then, constitutionalism was being practiced because it was the Constitutional Court that was the first to declare and say the Movement system is a one-party system.” The Oyam North delegate, Mr Ben Wacha told this publication that the negativity and suppression towards political parties have continued to date, as it was in the early days.

“This country has never been fair to political parties. We began with them in 1962. In 1969, Dr Milton Obote’s family said political parties were no more. Amin came up in 1971, and he tells us I am a life president. So you cannot now be saying that I want to form a political party to take power. Even the new people were also hostile to political parties because people thought that political parties had divided the country,” he said.

Land question

Reports have indicated that the Land Chapter was the only one President Museveni took issue with before signing the Constitution. The President had preferred a provision where the government could acquire land compulsorily for public use, contrary to what the delegates voted. Article 237 (1) vests ownership of land with the citizens, while Article 26 (2) bars compulsory deprivation of property. One’s property can only be acquired for public use after prompt payment of fair and adequate compensation.

Mr Peter Walubiri, a constitutional lawyer, said: “You have to go back to the colonial times and look at the systems which were in existence until we made the constitution. If a constitution is a document of consensus by the people of the country, you have to be accommodating.” “This Mailo system had been there since 1900. We were writing this constitution 95 years later. Are you going to say, just kill it? Something people know, people have worked with all those years? Or are you going to find a middle ground where everybody is happy?” he added.

Thirty years later, land remains a most emotive issue.

“There are those who thought that you can only have development if the government owns the means of production. And one of the means of production is land. The President appeared to have liked it so much for the land going to the government, for purposes of development. And we were saying no. It is a free market. If you want to develop, let the people manage their resources. And it has persisted since then. It always persisted. It always comes out,” Ms Matembe said.

Tactics and Influence

Journalist turned lawyer, Peter Okello, who covered the CA proceedings, recalled that while the country was under a no-party system, the NRM-leaning delegates formed a caucus that consulted with Mr Museveni and voted as was agreed upon in the ad hoc meetings.

The influence was quite subtle, though, according to Mr Okello, and several delegates confidently debated the President, a stark contrast to today, where the Parliament has been turned into a rubber-stamp institution and its Speaker announced her allegiance to jumping however high the President wanted. Delegates like Col Dr Kizza Besigye, Lt Col Lwanga, and Maj Gen Tinyefunza took independent stances to the displeasure of the powers that be. This raised interest in the issue of army representation in Parliament.

Mr Kakande, a journalist who covered the CA, said unlike today, where legislators receive financial facilitation to see some laws through, there was goodwill peppered with political influence. Debates, often hot and divisive, remained largely civil. “The issue of what is the view of the President on this matter, and a lot of people believed in his goodwill, that he is the man who has fought, brought a new order. He has brought relative stability, the way he saw things. Perhaps he was right,” he said.

He added: “I think there was conviction on either side that what the right thing to do was. They may have been wrong or mistaken, but it wasn’t so much an issue of money or bribery. You could say, political pressure, but you know that’s how governments operate. If they have major policy issues to pursue, they put pressure on members to ensure that they have their way,” Mr Kakande said.



