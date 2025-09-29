Dialysis unit in Kigezi eases burden for kidney patients

Patients from Kigezi Sub-region, who previously had to travel to Kampala to access dialysis services, are celebrating the establishment of a specialised dialysis unit at Rugarama Hospital in Kabale town. The unit has spared them the high costs and logistical challenges they once faced.

Dialysis is a life-saving procedure that substitutes the function of the kidneys when they can no longer filter waste and excess fluids from the blood. It is especially vital for patients with stage 5 kidney failure, the most severe form of the disease. The dialysis unit at Rugarama Hospital was established in January by the Board of Trustees of the Tumusiime Mutebile Foundation in honour of the late Prof Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile, the former Governor of the Bank of Uganda. According to the hospital administration, the three-bed unit can serve up to 15 patients per week.

The trustees, led by Prof Mutebile’s widow, Ms Betty Mutebile, also introduced a 50 percent cost-sharing arrangement to make treatment more affordable. On Friday, several patients expressed gratitude for the facility. They said the unit has significantly reduced both the financial burden and the stress of travelling long distances for treatment. “I used to spend about Shs260,000 on transport and dialysis sessions in Kampala. Now, I only spend Shs150,000 for the same services here in Kabale. Coming from Kisoro District, this unit has been a great relief. We are truly grateful,” Mr George Sekuya, one of the patients, said. Ms Keremesi Tumwakire, another patient, said the unit has eased her struggles.

“I used to spend about Shs200,000 travelling to Mbarara for dialysis, but now I pay Shs150,000 per session here in Kabale. It’s a big relief to have such specialised services close to home,” she said. Dr Kevin Akampurira, the hospital’s medical superintendent, explained that while the cost of dialysis has been subsidised through the support of the Tumusiime-Mutebile Foundation, affordability remains a challenge. “Ordinarily, a dialysis session costs Shs350,000 per patient. At Rugarama, the hospital contributes Shs50,000, while the Foundation covers half of the remaining cost. This leaves patients to pay only Shs150,000,” he said. “However, some still find this difficult to afford, and a few who began treatment have dropped out midway. We call on well-wishers to help us further reduce costs so that more patients can access the service,” Dr Akampurira added.

He explained that the unit continues to face challenges, including unreliable power supply, which has damaged some equipment. Power stabilisers have since been installed to address the issue. The hospital has also launched community sensitisation campaigns and health camps to screen patients for non-communicable diseases—the leading causes of kidney failure. Dr Akampurira emphasised that early detection and treatment are key to preventing dependence on dialysis, which is typically required at least three times a week.