Diamonds are forever: DRC plunder findings revisited

Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba and Caleb Akandwanaho, aka Salim Saleh
 

By  Anthony Wesaka

What you need to know:

  • Their denial comes barely a fortnight after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered Uganda to pay $325m (about Shs2trillion) to the DRC for its role in the conflict there between 1998 and 2003

Some of the Ugandans cited in the commission of inquiry allegations into illegal exploitation of natural resources and other forms of wealth in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) 2001 have denied any involvement in the infamous plunder.

