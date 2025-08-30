Diaspora urged to partner with African nations for collective progress

American Pan-Africanist Mr Ayo Kimathi called on African youth and the continent’s diaspora to unite in pursuit of sovereignty and liberation from the postcolonial era, speaking on Friday at Entebbe International Airport ahead of the 8th Pan-African Pyramid (PAP) Global Awards in Kampala.

“We all should be doing this, even if we're not on the African ontinent, I live in America. We have the three kings, Baba Goita in Mali (President Assimi Goita), Baba Traore (President Ibrahim Traore) in Burkina Faso, and we have Baba Tchiani (President Abdourahamane Tchiani) in Niger. Not only have they taken their own countries into their own hands, but they've come together and shown how real African leadership is supposed to work,” Mr Kimathi said.

He urged Africans at home and abroad to follow the example of these leaders, noting their cooperation with external partners such as Russia to secure their countries’ sovereignty. “They can partner with whoever is best suited to help them get their sovereignty. All African people need to look at our leadership and follow the lead. All of us can do this around this continent, and those in the diaspora we can work together,” he added.

Mr Andrew Irumba, a PAP speaker, said the awards event would culminate in a declaration calling for African unity, including a single visa policy for the continent. “The voice is that we want one United States of Africa, we want one passport for Africans, a border-free Africa. There shouldn't be borders left by colonialists in Africa, no African should pay for a visa to visit one part of Africa from another country of Africa,” he said.

He described the Kampala declaration as both a covenant and a call to resist imperialism, neocolonialism, and external domination. “It is a vow to defend the dignity, sovereignty, and prosperity of Africa. We reaffirm our collective destiny as Africans, united in struggle, bound by shared history, and propelled by the vision of one sovereign and indivisible continent called Africa under the banner of a One Africa, One Passport,” Mr Irumba said.

The PAP Global Awards, held annually, recognize African leaders, activists, and organizations promoting the ideals of Pan-Africanism, unity, and social progress.