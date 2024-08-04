Dick Kasolo on his 30 years working with Kabaka Mutebi

During the week when Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II marked 31 years on Buganda Kingdom’s throne, Dick Kasolo, 70, also had good reason to uncork the champagne bottle.

He worked as a volunteer with the centuries-old kingdom after Mutebi was crowned at Naggalabi in 1993.

Before that, he had been assigned by Rev Can Polycarp Kibuuka Kakooza to work as a sports coordinator on the Emipiira gye bika, alias clan sports council. When, without prompting, he volunteered his services to the kingdom, it was not until 1997 that he was confirmed as a permanent employee of the kingdom. He was to work, his appointment letter showed, as the kingdom’s information officer.

At that time, the kingdom had just constituted the clan heads (Bataka) supreme council, Olukiiko lwa Bataka. It is there that Kasolo would serve as communication coordinator.

“Since the Kabaka assigned me as his servant, we became friends with him up to date, and whenever he is going to appear in public, I have to be present,” Kasolo told Sunday Monitor.

Currently the Kabaka’s press secretary, Kasolo’s job description sounds easy enough. He records videos, takes photos, and prepares press releases for journalists. Since the kingdom is guided by a set of ethics and norms which journalists must abide by, Kasolo also takes on what remotely looks like a teaching role.

Whereas this can be quite daunting, Kasolo’s wealth of knowledge about the kingdom has always stood him in good stead. In fact, Kasolo shares a productive relationship with the media. Many journalists have consequently christened him Saabakunzi, which loosely translates to chief mobiliser.

“I am very proud that I attended the Kabaka’s first coronation in Naggalabi- Buddo, and when I made 30 years in media coordination, members of the press nicknamed me Omukukunavu (expert) and Saabakunzi,” he said.

Kasolo has worked with all the premiers of the Buganda Kingdom since Kabaka Mutebi was enthroned. He has served under Joseph Mulwanyammuli Ssemwogerere (1994-2005), Dan Muliika (2005-2007), Emmanuel Ndawula (2007-2008), John Baptist Walusimbi (2008-2013) and Charles Peter Mayiga (2013–present).

Kasolo said a lot has changed in the 31 years that have followed Kabaka Mutebi’s coronation in 1993. He specifically lauds the reign of Katikkiro Mayiga, noting that the remuneration of the kingdom’s foot soldiers has vastly improved.

“Before, we were volunteering with little allowances, without salaries, but now all the ministers and employees are paid monthly salaries, which is a great achievement,” he disclosed, adding that entities like Buganda Land Board, Buganda Investments and Commercial Undertakings Limited, Majestic Brands, Namulondo Investments Limited, CBS, and BBS are all working together.

The kingdom has, per Kasolo, also invested wisely, if not heavily, at all levels in the education sector. The recently constructed nursery schools in Wakiso, Bamunanika and Mukono show a new-found interest in preschool education.

Before working with Buganda Kingdom, Kasolo shared his expertise with the central government’s Information ministry for 25 years from 1976 to 1996. This was after joining it during his Senior Six vacation.

“In 1979, I was transferred to Kasese District and appointed as information officer for Uganda-Zaire border. When I came back, there was a liberation war where President Idi Amin was overthrown by the Obote forces,” Kasolo recalled.

About Kasolo

Kasolo went to Bishop Primary School in Mukono from 1960 to 1967, then joined Wandegeya High School from 1968 to 1973. He went to the Institute of Public Administration and acquired a Diploma in Journalism in 1977.

In 1987, he was among the 25 journalists from Africa selected to pursue a six-month course in Berlin, Germany, at the International Institute for Journalists in the German capital, where he acquired a second Diploma in print journalism.

By the time he went to Germany, Kasolo was working with a print media called Omukulembeze or leader.

In 2011, he joined Nkumba University and acquired a Bachelors degree of Science in Journalism. In 2023, he went back to Nkumba University for a Masters of Art in Public Relations and Strategic Communication.

He has worked in different institutions as a lecturer of journalism. These include Datamine Business School, Multitech Business School, Victoria University and Ndejje University. Kasolo is a son of the late Paul Kigozi Nfuumu and Juliet Naziri from Seeta, Mukono.