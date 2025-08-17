Digital finance system unveiled to boost teachers’ welfare

Ugandan teachers are set to benefit from a new digital financial platform designed to ease access to credit and improve their welfare, officials announced at the weekend.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Walimu Cooperative Union (WALIMU), was unveiled on August 16 in Kumi District and is expected to transform how teachers across the country apply for and receive loans.

“This new platform is going to help teachers access money from their respective districts using their smartphones, saving time and reducing costs while applying for loans,” said WALIMU’s national chairperson, Stephen Nabende.

Nabende stressed that the system would also guard against loan defaults by verifying the borrowing history of applicants before disbursing funds.

“This new system won’t issue loans to loan defaulters. It will regulate how much money is given by first verifying all loan histories of applicants,” he said.

As part of the launch, WALIMU also introduced a health insurance scheme that allows teachers to pay an annual contribution of 150,000 Ugandan shillings (about $41), with the union covering the balance.

This scheme is intended to expand access to accredited hospitals for teachers, many of whom struggle with healthcare costs.

The programme is being piloted in Kumi District, where teachers’ savings and credit cooperatives have recorded high repayment rates.

“WALIMU gave Kuumi Progressive SACCO Shs170 million, and 95 percent has already been repaid. In two to three months, they will have cleared the balance. That’s why we chose Kumi as our pilot district,” said WALIMU’s general secretary, Carol Bainemaryo.

She added that from August 18, registered teachers in Kumi would be able to access digital loans within 24 hours, with the service expected to expand nationwide in the coming months.

Kumi District Education Officer Sarah Adongo welcomed the initiative but urged teachers to use the loans productively.

“This is a very good initiative, but teachers must use these loans to grow their businesses, not waste them in markets and bars,” she warned.

Adongo also noted that the system could reduce absenteeism among teachers, who often spend days away from school chasing loans from commercial banks.

WALIMU, which represents more than 100,000 teachers nationwide, says it will continue developing financial and welfare programmes to improve the livelihoods of its members.