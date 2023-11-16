Digital revenue collection will curb corruption – Mbale locals

Residents of Mbale City have called for the digitisation of revenue collection to fight corruption, which has affected service delivery.

According to locals, the manual system has resulted in a low collection of local revenue. For instance, the council only collected Shs320 million out of the projected Shs1.5 billion in the last quarter of this financial year.



“All revenue should be paid into the city council bank account(s) and electronic receipt matching with the invoice earlier issued to the taxpayer. This will fight corruption,” Mr James Wokadala, a former commissioner in the Ministry of Finance, told Daily Monitor on Sunday.

Mr Wokadala, also a businessman, said the government should give all the local governments, cities inclusive, a uniform electronic revenue collection system that should be interfaced with the Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS).

“The electronic machines should be used in the collection of street parking fees and contracts should given through competitive bidding, not nepotism,” Mr Wokadala said, adding that the council should stop the manual demand notes as a form of revenue collection. He said it’s unfortunate that the city only collected Shs558m in the last quarter, representing a 9 percent collection.

“It’s impossible to collect 91 percent within the remaining nine months to meet the proposed local revenue of the city for the financial year 2023 /2024, which is Shs6.2b,” he said.

In the previous financial year, the council suffered a shortfall of more than Shs2b after collecting Shs900m out of the projected Shs3.5b.

The Resident City Commissioner, Mr John Rex Achilla, attributed the problem to corruption among council officials.

Mr Achilla said in the last financial year, they expected to collect Shs666m from trading licenses but only about half was realised.

He also said the city had budgeted to collect Shs360m from advertising but only Shs81m came through.

“Mbale Central Market was estimated to collect Shs291 million but only Shs67 million was collected while Street parking was estimated to raise Shs112 million but only Shs41m was collected,” Mr Achilla said.

“We want the city to regain its glory of a well-organised city and cleanest but the officials have made service delivery very difficult,” he said.

Mr Achilla said the property and ground rent are also undervalued.

“The councillors passed the budget at the valuation rate of 8 percent and then later held another meeting and reduced the rate to 4 percent. That is a big loss to the city and government and it’s against the Public Finance Act,” he said.

Mbale is supposed to collect local revenue from assets such as hotels, properties, street parking, markets, and abattoirs, among others but some contractors are allegedly not remitting the money to the council.

Mr Abdullah Magambo, the city deputy speaker, said the council has also failed to sensitise taxpayers on revenue collection.

“Our people don’t know what and when to pay taxes. There is a weak enforcement team, which is also corrupt,” Mr Magambo said, citing loopholes in the IRAS system.

“This system has loopholes intentionally generated by our staff. They don’t include other sources of revenue leading to systematic corruption,” he said.

In 2021, the city unveiled plans to shift to digital revenue collection but they have not been implemented.

Mr James Kutosi, the city spokesperson, said they have started awarding open tenders and issuing demand notes to all the companies and organizations that operate within the city as some of the strategies to fight corruption.

“The council has also attached council staff to all the hotels and guest houses around the city to ensure hotel fee is remitted,” he said.



Corruption cases

Mbale City has for years been on the spot over corruption cases, embezzling public funds, and irregular recruitment. For instance, in June, some officials were arrested by State House Anti-Corruption on allegations of embezzling public funds.