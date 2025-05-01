Digital transformation here to benefit all of us, PS Zawedde tells visually impaired youths

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, Dr Aminah Zawedde, has called upon all Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs) to embrace digital transformation because it is here to benefit all of us.

While officiating at the at the closure of Introduction to Computer Basics for the Visually Impaired (ICBVI) training in Kampala on April 30, Dr Zawedde informed the trainees that the government has and continues to put in place measure that ensures that every citizen benefits from the digital transformation agenda, regardless of physical ability, location, or gender benefits from the opportunities of the digital economy.

“We strive to have a people-centred, Inclusive Digital Uganda with targets of universal access to internet – 95 percent of the population; Digital Literacy 80 percent among citizens; device access- at least one device per household and 100 percent e-Government services online,” she said.

She added, “We believe that no one should be left behind as we accelerate towards a future defined by innovation, access, and opportunity for all citizens.”

The government in August 2023 launched the Digital Transformation Roadmap, which aims to build an inclusive digital economy by promoting universal access to ICTS, enhancing digital literacy, and bridging the digital divide, especially among marginalised groups such as persons with disabilities.

The ICBVI, she said, aligns with the roadmap because it enhances the skills of the visually impaired citizens.

“By empowering the visually impaired with practical ICT skills transferable to others (ToTS), this program enhances personal livelihoods, provides a sustainable way to continuously learn, and contributes to national development, social inclusion, and economic resilience,” she said.

Adding, “This initiative (ICBVI training) is proof that, with collaboration, vision, and compassion, we can close the digital gaps that have historically excluded many from fully participating in modern society and above all a step toward realizing the digital transformation aspirations, ensuring that as Uganda advances technologically, no one is left behind.”

The ICBVI is an initiative implemented by the Uganda Institute of Information and Communication Technology (UICT) in partnership with the International Telecommunication Union under the Digital Transformation Centres Initiative.

This cohort attracted 30 participants — visually impaired learners, partially sighted individuals, and their sighted assistants.

The program's goal was to empower the impaired, partially sighted and sighted youth and adults with practical digital skills-from using screen readers to handling word processing tools, helping them build confidence, pursue employment opportunities and thrive in today's digital economy.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Fredrick E. Kitoogo, the Principal of UICT said that the training reaffirms UICT’s unwavering commitment to inclusive and transformative digital empowerment.

“This training exemplifies our institutional mission to leave no one behind in the digital revolution. By equipping visually impaired and partially sighted individuals with foundational ICT skills, we are enabling new pathways to employment, education, innovation, and independence,” he said.

The lead trainer, Prof. Cristian Bernareggi from the University of Turin, said that digital capacity remains low for people living with disabilities, putting them at a disadvantage in accessing digital services and finding meaningful employment.

“There's a scarcity of educators trained in both ICT and inclusive teaching methods for learners with visual impairments and limited access to assistive technologies such as screen readers and braille displays, especially in rural areas,” Prof. Bernareggi remarked.